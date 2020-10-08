Prep football: Smith rushes for 300 yards in Wellborn win

Jett Smith rushed for 300 yards as Wellborn won at Hokes Bluff 33-9 on the road Thursday night.
Smith got his yards on 15 attempts. He also scored twice. Calvin Spinks had 104 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns. Wellborn rushed for 505 yards. Smith completed 1 of 4 passes for 8 yards.
Spinks opened the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run and Smith followed with a 77-yard run for another score. That put Wellborn up 12-0 after one quarter. The Panthers never trailed.
Smith added a 68-yard touchdown run, and Spinks added two more scoring runs.