Prep football: Sixty-two area players land on ASWA all-state team

MONTGOMERY — A historic high school football season in The Anniston Star’s coverage area produced an extensive haul on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team.
Area teams saw 62 players make first or second teams or honorable mention across six Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications, up from 46 in 2018. The area also boasts coaches of the year in three classifications, as selected by a panel of 12 voting ASWA members at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl multiplex.
This in a season that saw 15 coverage-area teams make the playoffs, 14 reach the second round, six semifinalists and four teams in the state finals. In Calhoun County alone, eight teams made the playoffs and reached the second round, with a record five advancing to the semifinals and three to the finals in Auburn.
Oxford (Class 6A), Clay Central (5A) and Piedmont (3A) are state champions. Jacksonville (4A) is a runner-up.
The ASWA will announce back- and lineman-of-the-year finalists a week from today, and the Mr. Football banquet is set for Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Montgomery Renaissance hotel.
What follows are coverage-area selections to the ASWA all-state team:
Class 6A
Coach of the year: Oxford’s Keith Etheredge.
OXFORD: First-team picks include quarterback Trey Higgins, running back J.B. Carlisle, wide receiver Roc Taylor, defensive back Antwon Fegans, defensive lineman Jaylen Swain and athlete Zay Britt, most valuable player of the 6A title game. Second-team picks include offensive lineman Brandon Kirksey, defensive back Trequon Fegans, linebacker Tavares Elston and defensive lineman Kristin Booth. Defensive back Delvon Fegans made honorable mention.
Class 5A
CLAY CENTRAL: First-team picks include running back Quentin Knight, offensive lineman Drew Lightsey, linebacker J.D. McNealey and defensive lineman Davion Phillips. Wide receiver Javon Wood made second team, and offensive lineman Micah Harris made honorable mention.
ALEXANDRIA: Athlete Ronnie Royal made first team. Linebacker Devin Burton and kicker Grayson Forrest made second team.
Class 4A
Coach of the year: Jacksonville’s Clint Smith.
JACKSONVILLE: Making first team were running back Rontarius Wiggins, offensive lineman Omaurion Pope, defensive back Yessman Green and linebacker Omarion Adams. Wide receiver Jaeden Barksdale was an honorable-mention selection.
ANNISTON: Athlete Tony Hunley and linebacker Kaleb Jennings made first team. Running back A.J. Brown made second team.
WHITE PLAINS: Defensive lineman Will O’Steen made second team, and athlete Jaden Harris made honorable mention.
LINCOLN: Defensive lineman Steven White made first team and wide receiver Brian Garrett second team.
HANDLEY: Running back Devontae Houston, offensive lineman Jacob Cottle and defensive lineman Dylan Brooks made first team.
Class 3A
Coach of the year: Piedmont’s Steve Smith.
PIEDMONT: Making first team were quarterback Jack Hayes, wide receiver Silas Thompson, defensive back Jakari Foster, linebacker Landon Smart and defensive lineman Sean Smith. Defensive lineman Bryson Ingram made second team.
WELLBORN: First-team selections included offensive linemen Dalton Gilbert, Dylan Gilbert and athlete Jett Smith, who played quarterback, linebacker and punter for the Panthers.
PLEASANT VALLEY: Offensive lineman Cole Proper made first team, and tight end Colby Nelson was honorable mention.
RANDOLPH COUNTY: Running back/defensive back/return man Dante Jordan made first team as an athlete. Offensive lineman Nic Sims and defensive lineman Joshua Holloway made second team.
Class 2A
OHATCHEE: Running back Domonique Thomas was first team, and linebacker Cade Williamson was second team.
RANBURNE: First-team picks included defensive back Tye Bailey and linebacker Gunner Hollis. Defensive lineman Carson Hall made second team, and quarterback/wide receiver Jaxon Langley made second team as an athlete.
WESTBROOK CHRISTIAN: Wide receiver Joe Tucker, who transferred from Alexandria, was a second-team pick.
Class 1A
DONOHO: Running back/defensive back Rod Elston made second team as a defensive back. Wide receiver/defensive back Amari Smedley made honorable mention as a wide receiver.
SPRING GARDEN: First-team selections included athlete Luke Welsh and wide receiver Cooper Austin. Linebacker Weston Kirk made second team, and punter Landon Gowens was honorable mention.