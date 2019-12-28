Prep football: Seven from Calhoun County make ASWA back, lineman finalists

A historic high school football season helped net seven Calhoun County players on the list of finalists for top awards.
Oxford’s Trey Higgins and Jaylen Swain, Jacksonville’s Rontarius Wiggins, Piedmont’s Jack Hayes and Sean Smith, Wellborn’s Jett Smith and Ohatchee’s Domonique Thomas are finalists for back or lineman of the year in their Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications.
Awards will be announced at the Alabama Sports Writers Association banquet Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel.
A panel of sports writers voted on the all-state team Dec. 12 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl, with 62 players from The Anniston Star’s coverage area making first or second team or honorable mention in their classifications. Three coaches — Oxford’s Keith Etheredge (Class 6A), Jacksonville’s Clint Smith (4A) and Piedmont’s Steve Smith (3A) — were voted coach of the year.
The ASWA released the all-state team Dec. 21.
Panelists also submitted by secret ballot finalists for back and lineman of the year in each classification. Results were tabulated at a later date and announced Saturday night, with three back- and three lineman-of-the-year finalists announced for each of seven AHSAA classifications and the Alabama Independent Schools Association.
Alabama’s Mr. Football will be chosen from those finalists and announced at the Jan. 14 banquet, along with all backs and linemen of the year. Backs include quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and defensive backs. Lineman include offensive and defensive lineman and linebackers.
The Star’s coverage area saw 15 teams make the playoffs this season, with 14 making the second round. That included all eight teams from Calhoun County, which went on to produce a record five of the area’s six semifinalists.
Oxford, Clay Central and Piedmont won state championships. Jacksonville reached the state football finals for the first time and finished runner-up. Wellborn and Anniston were semifinalists.
Higgins, a finalist for 6A back of the year, quarterbacked Oxford to its first-ever 6A state title and first title in any classification in 26 years. He accounted for more than 3,000 yards in total offense.
Swain, who played defensive lineman and linebacker, spearheaded Oxford’s defense and is a finalist for 6A lineman of the year.
Wiggins posted his second straight 2,000-yard rushing season, finishing with better than 2,800 yards and 47 touchdowns. He’s a finalist for 4A back of the year.
In 3A, Hayes quarterbacked Piedmont to its fourth state title under 14-year head coach Steve Smith, throwing 41 touchdown passes with just eight interceptions as a freshman starter to earn a spot among finalists for back of the year.
Sean Smith, Steve’s son, made first-team all-state as a defensive lineman and was voted a 3A lineman-of-the-year finalist for the second year in a row. He also played a key role as a tight end in the second half of the Bulldogs’ victory over Mobile Christian in the state final.
Jett Smith led Wellborn’s 12-2 season as quarterback, linebacker and punter, making first-team all-state as an athlete. His 205 tackles at linebacker won him a spot among 3A lineman-of-the-year finalists.
Thomas rushed for more than 2,000 yards and keyed Ohatchee’s second undefeated regular season in a row and run to the second round of the playoffs. He’s a finalist for 2A back of the year.
2019 BACK, LINEMAN FINALISTS
CLASS 7A
BACK
Dee Beckwith, Florence
Sawyer Pate, Thompson
Damien Taylor, Tuscaloosa Co.
LINEMAN
Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson
Javion Cohen, Central-Phenix City
Demouy Kennedy, Thompson
CLASS 6A
BACK
Kris Abrams-Draine, Spanish Fort
Trey Higgins, Oxford
Roydell Williams, Hueytown
LINEMAN
Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals
Khurtiss Perry, Park Crossing
Jaylen Swain, Oxford
CLASS 5A
BACK
Caullin Lacy, Faith Academy
Kourtlan Marsh, Mortimer Jordan
Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove
LINEMAN
Rodney Groce, Pleasant Grove
Trent Howard, Briarwood
Joshua Myrick, Corner
CLASS 4A
BACK
Seth Brown, St. John Paul II
Jerry Burton, Priceville
Rontarius Wiggins, Jacksonville
LINEMAN
Will Breland, UMS-Wright
Chase Little, Catholic-Montgomery
Cam Riley, Hillcrest-Evergreen
CLASS 3A
BACK
Jackson Billings, Westminster Chr.
Jack Hayes, Piedmont
Daquan Johnson, Flomaton
LINEMAN
Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian
Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn
Sean Smith, Piedmont
CLASS 2A
BACK
Kaleb Jones, Collinsville
Domonique Thomas, Ohatchee
Jalen White, Daleville
LINEMAN
Arian Gregory, Luverne
Caleb Lyles, Fyffe
Eric Shaw, Reeltown
CLASS 1A
BACK
Tucker Kilcrease, Brantley
Kristian Story, Lanett
Tate Warr, Millry
LINEMAN
Michael Allen Cole, Sweet Water
Jah-Marien Latham, Pickens Co.
Mack McCluskey, Mars Hill Bible
AISA
BACK
Cephus Cleveland, Macon-East
Jarvis Dancy, Bessemer Academy
Tyreshon Freeman, Autauga Academy
LINEMAN
Reid Compton, Crenshaw Christian
L.T. Overton, Bessemer Academy
Eli Richey, Southern Academy