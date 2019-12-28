You are the owner of this article.
Prep football: Seven from Calhoun County make ASWA back, lineman finalists

A historic high school football season helped net seven Calhoun County players on the list of finalists for top awards.

Oxford’s Trey Higgins and Jaylen Swain, Jacksonville’s Rontarius Wiggins, Piedmont’s Jack Hayes and Sean Smith, Wellborn’s Jett Smith and Ohatchee’s Domonique Thomas are finalists for back or lineman of the year in their Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications.

Awards will be announced at the Alabama Sports Writers Association banquet Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel.

A panel of sports writers voted on the all-state team Dec. 12 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl, with 62 players from The Anniston Star’s coverage area making first or second team or honorable mention in their classifications. Three coaches — Oxford’s Keith Etheredge (Class 6A), Jacksonville’s Clint Smith (4A) and Piedmont’s Steve Smith (3A) — were voted coach of the year.

The ASWA released the all-state team Dec. 21.

Panelists also submitted by secret ballot finalists for back and lineman of the year in each classification. Results were tabulated at a later date and announced Saturday night, with three back- and three lineman-of-the-year finalists announced for each of seven AHSAA classifications and the Alabama Independent Schools Association.

Alabama’s Mr. Football will be chosen from those finalists and announced at the Jan. 14 banquet, along with all backs and linemen of the year. Backs include quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and defensive backs. Lineman include offensive and defensive lineman and linebackers.

The Star’s coverage area saw 15 teams make the playoffs this season, with 14 making the second round. That included all eight teams from Calhoun County, which went on to produce a record five of the area’s six semifinalists.

Oxford, Clay Central and Piedmont won state championships. Jacksonville reached the state football finals for the first time and finished runner-up. Wellborn and Anniston were semifinalists.

Higgins, a finalist for 6A back of the year, quarterbacked Oxford to its first-ever 6A state title and first title in any classification in 26 years. He accounted for more than 3,000 yards in total offense.

Swain, who played defensive lineman and linebacker, spearheaded Oxford’s defense and is a finalist for 6A lineman of the year.

Wiggins posted his second straight 2,000-yard rushing season, finishing with better than 2,800 yards and 47 touchdowns. He’s a finalist for 4A back of the year.

In 3A, Hayes quarterbacked Piedmont to its fourth state title under 14-year head coach Steve Smith, throwing 41 touchdown passes with just eight interceptions as a freshman starter to earn a spot among finalists for back of the year.

Sean Smith, Steve’s son, made first-team all-state as a defensive lineman and was voted a 3A lineman-of-the-year finalist for the second year in a row. He also played a key role as a tight end in the second half of the Bulldogs’ victory over Mobile Christian in the state final.

Jett Smith led Wellborn’s 12-2 season as quarterback, linebacker and punter, making first-team all-state as an athlete. His 205 tackles at linebacker won him a spot among 3A lineman-of-the-year finalists.

Thomas rushed for more than 2,000 yards and keyed Ohatchee’s second undefeated regular season in a row and run to the second round of the playoffs. He’s a finalist for 2A back of the year.

2019 BACK, LINEMAN FINALISTS

CLASS 7A

BACK

Dee Beckwith, Florence

Sawyer Pate, Thompson

Damien Taylor, Tuscaloosa Co.

LINEMAN

Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson

Javion Cohen, Central-Phenix City

Demouy Kennedy, Thompson

CLASS 6A

BACK

Kris Abrams-Draine, Spanish Fort

Trey Higgins, Oxford

Roydell Williams, Hueytown

LINEMAN

Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals

Khurtiss Perry, Park Crossing

Jaylen Swain, Oxford

CLASS 5A

BACK

Caullin Lacy, Faith Academy

Kourtlan Marsh, Mortimer Jordan

Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove

LINEMAN

Rodney Groce, Pleasant Grove

Trent Howard, Briarwood

Joshua Myrick, Corner

CLASS 4A

BACK

Seth Brown, St. John Paul II

Jerry Burton, Priceville

Rontarius Wiggins, Jacksonville

LINEMAN

Will Breland, UMS-Wright

Chase Little, Catholic-Montgomery

Cam Riley, Hillcrest-Evergreen

CLASS 3A

BACK

Jackson Billings, Westminster Chr.

Jack Hayes, Piedmont

Daquan Johnson, Flomaton

LINEMAN

Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian

Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn

Sean Smith, Piedmont

CLASS 2A

BACK

Kaleb Jones, Collinsville

Domonique Thomas, Ohatchee

Jalen White, Daleville

LINEMAN

Arian Gregory, Luverne

Caleb Lyles, Fyffe

Eric Shaw, Reeltown

CLASS 1A

BACK

Tucker Kilcrease, Brantley

Kristian Story, Lanett

Tate Warr, Millry

LINEMAN

Michael Allen Cole, Sweet Water

Jah-Marien Latham, Pickens Co.

Mack McCluskey, Mars Hill Bible

AISA

BACK

Cephus Cleveland, Macon-East

Jarvis Dancy, Bessemer Academy

Tyreshon Freeman, Autauga Academy

LINEMAN

Reid Compton, Crenshaw Christian

L.T. Overton, Bessemer Academy

Eli Richey, Southern Academy

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

