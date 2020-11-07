You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football: Second-round playoff pairings, first-round scores

Ohatchee football

Ohatchee coach Scott Martin watches his team warm up for Friday's playoff game at Lauderdale County.

 Joe Medley/The Anniston Star

The second-round pairings. All games are Friday at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Second-round pairings

CLASS 1A

Notasulga (8-1) at Sweet Water (7-2)

McKenzie (8-2) at Linden (11-0)

Keith (8-3) at Brantley (11-0)

Millry (8-2) at Maplesville (8-3)

Berry (9-1) at Woodland (8-3)

Ragland (9-2) at Brilliant (6-5)

Winterboro (9-1) at Hubbertville (9-2)

Pickens County (8-3) at Decatur Heritage (9-2)

CLASS 2A

B.B. Comer (10-1) at Abbeville (9-2)

Clarke County (8-2) at Isabella (10-1)

Leroy (9-1) at Geneva County (8-3)

G.W. Long (9-1) at Lanett (9-2)

Red Bay (9-1) at Spring Garden (10-1)

Addison (7-4) at North Sand Mountain (10-0)

Aliceville (6-4) at Cleveland (8-3)

Westbrook Christian (10-1) at Mars Hill Bible (9-2)

CLASS 3A

Trinity Presbyterian (9-2) at Slocomb (10-1)

Montgomery Academy (11-0) at Pike County (6-3)

Thomasville (9-1) at T.R. Miller (9-2)

Opp (8-3) at Montgomery Catholic (9-2)

Winfield (10-1) at Ohatchee (10-1)

Wellborn (9-1) vs. Fyffe (11-0)

Plainview (10-1) at Piedmont (10-1)

J.B. Pennington (8-3) at Saks (8-3)

CLASS 4A

Jacksonville (7-3) at Alabama Christian (9-2)

Mobile Christian (9-1) at American Christian (11-0)

Bibb County (9-2) at Anniston (4-6)

Handley (9-1) at Montevallo (7-4)

Etowah (8-2) at Haleyville (8-3)

|Northside (9-2) at Madison Academy (10-0)

Gordo (10-1) at Oneonta (7-4)

Good Hope (10-1) at West Limestone (10-1)

CLASS 5A

Pike Road (11-0) at UMS-Wright (7-4)

Faith Academy (10-1) at Demopolis (11-0)

Selma (7-4) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (11-0)

Andalusia (8-3) at Clay Central (10-1)

Alexandria (10-1) at Parker (6-4)

Pleasant Grove (8-2) at Guntersville (10-0)

Fairview (10-1) at Ramsay (10-0)

Leeds (9-2) at Russellville (9-2)

CLASS 6A

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-2) at Opelika (8-2)

Saraland (9-2) at Lee-Montgomery (7-3)

Helena (7-4) at Spanish Fort (8-3)

Eufaula (9-2) at Blount (7-4)

Pinson Valley (8-2) at Shades Valley (4-7)

Briarwood Christian (8-3) at Oxford (10-1)

Mountain Brook (10-1) at Gardendale (9-2)

Clay-Chalkville (10-1) at Homewood (7-4)

CLASS 7A

Central-Phenix City (7-4) at Theodore (10-1)

Daphne (10-1) at Auburn (9-1)

Hewitt-Trussville (9-2) at Thompson (11-0)

Oak Mountain (7-4) at Hoover (10-1)

Local first-round scores

Class 6A

Oxford 44, Minor 6, final

Class 5A

Alexandria 57, West Point 20, final

Clay Central 45, Satsuma 14, final

Class 4A

Handley 32, Vigor 20, final

Jacksonville 27, Jackson 24, final

Anniston 25, Williamson 16, final

Class 3A

Piedmont 47, Colbert Heights 14, final

Wellborn 63, Phil Campbell 20, final

Ohatchee 28, Lauderdale County 14, final

Saks 22, East Lawrence 15, final

Class 2A

Spring Garden 59, Tanner 7, final

Clarke County 43, Randolph County 21, final

Class 1A

Woodland 30, Waterloo 6, final

Decatur Heritage 48, Wadley 37, final

All first-round scores

CLASS 1A

Sweet Water (7-2) 61, J.F. Shields (3-8) 22

Notasulga (8-1) 32, Florala (7-3) 30

Linden (11-0) 47, Marengo (5-5) 14

McKenzie (8-2) 54, Loachapoka (6-5) 32

Brantley (11-0) 65, Billingsley (5-6) 9

Keith (8-3) 22, Fruitdale (7-3) 14

Maplesville (8-3) 41, Samson (6-4) 0

Millry (8-2) 55, Central-Hayneville (6-4) 28

Berry (9-1) 50, Sumiton Christian (6-5) 14

Woodland (8-3) 30, Waterloo (6-5) 6

Brilliant (6-5) 43, Valley Head (8-3) 25

Ragland (9-2) 20, R.A. Hubbard (5-6) 16

Winterboro (9-1) 30, Hackleburg (4-7) 8

Hubbertville 44, Cedar Bluff (6-5) 37

Decatur Heritage (9-2) 48, Wadley (3-8) 37

Pickens County (8-3) 33, Woodville (5-6) 8

CLASS 2A

Abbeville (9-2) 44, Thorsby 6

B.B. Comer (10-1) 1, St. Luke’s Episcopal (4-7) 0, forfeit

Isabella (10-1) 13, Ariton (5-6) 7

Clarke County (8-2) 43, Randolph County (7-4) 21

Leroy (9-1) 54, LaFayette (5-5) 15

Geneva County (8-3) 48, Highland Home (6-5) 26

Lanett (9-2) 51, J.U. Blacksher (3-7) 7

G.W. Long (9-1) 17, Luverne (7-4) 0

Spring Garden (10-1) 72, Tanner (6-5) 21

Red Bay (9-1) 26, Winston County (7-4) 0

North Sand Mountain (10-0) 19, Southeastern (6-5) 0

Addison (7-4) 22, Colbert County (7-4) 15

Aliceville (6-4) 27, Hatton (5-6) 14

Cleveland (8-3) 24, Falkville (8-3) 0

Mars Hill Bible (9-2) 64, Lamar County (4-7) 18

Westbrook Christian (10-1) 42, Section (5-6) 0

CLASS 3A

Slocomb (10-1) 39, Southside-Selma (6-5) 20

Trinity Presbyterian (9-2) 10, Flomaton (8-3) 7

Montgomery Academy (11-0) 24, Providence Christian (4-7) 9

Pike County (6-3) 39, Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-5) 21

T.R. Miller (9-2) 42, Dadeville (6-5) 14

Thomasville (9-1) 52, Wicksburg (6-5) 18

Montgomery Catholic (9-2) 52, Bayside Academy (8-3) 21

Opp (8-3) 14, Greensboro (6-5) 8

Winfield (10-1) 40, Sylvania (6-5) 24

Ohatchee (10-1) 28, Lauderdale County (7-4) 14

Fyffe (11-0) 69, Oakman (7-4) 21

Wellborn (9-1) 63, Phil Campbell (5-6) 20

Piedmont (10-1) 47, Colbert Heights (5-6) 14

Plainview (10-1) 41, Vinemont (7-4) 14

Saks (8-3) 22, East Lawrence (9-2) 15

J.B. Pennington (8-3) 41, Geraldine (6-5) 14

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian (9-2) 56, West Blocton (6-5) 14

Jacksonville (7-3) 27, Jackson (6-5) 24

American Christian (11-0) 65, Geneva (4-7) 21

Mobile Christian (9-1) 17, Cherokee County (7-4) 14

Anniston (4-6) 25, Williamson (7-4) 16

Bibb County (9-2) 52, Dale County (7-4) 21

Handley (9-1) 32, Vigor (5-5) 20

Montevallo (7-4) 27, Saint James (7-4) 21

Etowah (8-2) 31, Randolph (5-6) 7

Haleyville (8-3) 48, Central-Florence (8-3) 18

Madison Academy (10-0) 48, Dora (5-6) 14

Northside (9-2) 20, Deshler (6-5) 13

Gordo (10-1) 41, Brooks (6-5) 12

Oneonta (7-4) 27, Madison County (9-3) 24

West Limestone (10-1) 44, Hamilton (5-6) 0

Good Hope (10-1) 33, North Jackson (6-5) 8

CLASS 5A

Pike Road (11-) 46, Shelby County (6-5) 7

UMS-Wright (7-4) 27, Holtville (7-4) 6

Demopolis (11-0) 38, Rehobeth (6-5) 21

Faith Academy (10-1) 49, Sylacauga (8-3) 13

St. Paul’s Episcopal (11-1) 44, Talladega (3-8) 20

Selma (7-4) 22, Carroll (3-7) 6

Clay Central (10-1) 45, Satsuma (5-6) 14

Andalusia (8-3) 44, Marbury (6-5) 7

Alexandria (10-1) 57, West Point (4-7) 20

Parker (6-4) 35, East Limestone (6-4) 21

Guntersville (10-0) 62, Hayden (6-5) 3

Pleasant Grove (8-2) 47, Mae Jemison (4-7) 18

Ramsay (10-0) 56, Lawrence County (5-6) 20

Fairview (10-1) 27, Center Point (7-4) 22

Russellville (9-2) 14, Fairfield (5-6) 7

Leeds (9-2) 41, Boaz (5-6) 14

CLASS 6A

Opelika (8-2) 51, Wetumpka (5-6) 28

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-2) 31, McGill-Toolen Catholic (7-3) 21

Lee-Montgomery (7-3) 23, Pelham (8-3) 21

Saraland (9-2) 45, Northridge (8-3) 7

Spanish Fort (8-3) 26, McAdory (4-7) 13

Helena (7-4) 22, Carver-Montgomery (7-4) 19

Blount (7-4) 40, Hueytown (5-6) 24

Eufaula (9-2) 52, Stanhope Elmore (5-6) 28

Pinson Valley (8-2) 45, Arab (5-6) 0

Shades Valley (4-7) 28, Cullman (8-3) 14

Oxford (10-1) 44, Minor (7-4) 6

Briarwood Christian (8-3) 31, Hartselle (8-3) 17

Mountain Brook (10-1) 38, Muscle Shoals (6-5) 7

Gardendale (9-2) 52, Fort Payne (8-3) 24

Homewood (7-4) 34, Athens (7-4) 31

Clay-Chalkville (10-1) 63, Southside-Gadsden (7-4) 0

CLASS 7A

Theodore (10-1) 40, Enterprise (8-3) 28

Central-Phenix City (7-4) 49, Fairhope (8-3) 21

Auburn (9-1) 39, Baker (5-5) 3

Daphne (10-1) 42, Prattville (7-4) 33

Thompson (11-0) 49, Grissom (6-5) 7

Hewitt-Trussville (9-2) 55, James Clemens (8-3) 12

Oak Mountain (7-4) 41, Austin (8-3) 28

Hoover (10-1) 49, Sparkman (6-5) 14

