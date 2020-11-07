Prep football: Second-round playoff pairings, first-round scores

The second-round pairings. All games are Friday at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
CLASS 1A
Notasulga (8-1) at Sweet Water (7-2)
McKenzie (8-2) at Linden (11-0)
Keith (8-3) at Brantley (11-0)
Millry (8-2) at Maplesville (8-3)
Berry (9-1) at Woodland (8-3)
Ragland (9-2) at Brilliant (6-5)
Winterboro (9-1) at Hubbertville (9-2)
Pickens County (8-3) at Decatur Heritage (9-2)
CLASS 2A
B.B. Comer (10-1) at Abbeville (9-2)
Clarke County (8-2) at Isabella (10-1)
Leroy (9-1) at Geneva County (8-3)
G.W. Long (9-1) at Lanett (9-2)
Red Bay (9-1) at Spring Garden (10-1)
Addison (7-4) at North Sand Mountain (10-0)
Aliceville (6-4) at Cleveland (8-3)
Westbrook Christian (10-1) at Mars Hill Bible (9-2)
CLASS 3A
Trinity Presbyterian (9-2) at Slocomb (10-1)
Montgomery Academy (11-0) at Pike County (6-3)
Thomasville (9-1) at T.R. Miller (9-2)
Opp (8-3) at Montgomery Catholic (9-2)
Winfield (10-1) at Ohatchee (10-1)
Wellborn (9-1) vs. Fyffe (11-0)
Plainview (10-1) at Piedmont (10-1)
J.B. Pennington (8-3) at Saks (8-3)
CLASS 4A
Jacksonville (7-3) at Alabama Christian (9-2)
Mobile Christian (9-1) at American Christian (11-0)
Bibb County (9-2) at Anniston (4-6)
Handley (9-1) at Montevallo (7-4)
Etowah (8-2) at Haleyville (8-3)
|Northside (9-2) at Madison Academy (10-0)
Gordo (10-1) at Oneonta (7-4)
Good Hope (10-1) at West Limestone (10-1)
CLASS 5A
Pike Road (11-0) at UMS-Wright (7-4)
Faith Academy (10-1) at Demopolis (11-0)
Selma (7-4) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (11-0)
Andalusia (8-3) at Clay Central (10-1)
Alexandria (10-1) at Parker (6-4)
Pleasant Grove (8-2) at Guntersville (10-0)
Fairview (10-1) at Ramsay (10-0)
Leeds (9-2) at Russellville (9-2)
CLASS 6A
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-2) at Opelika (8-2)
Saraland (9-2) at Lee-Montgomery (7-3)
Helena (7-4) at Spanish Fort (8-3)
Eufaula (9-2) at Blount (7-4)
Pinson Valley (8-2) at Shades Valley (4-7)
Briarwood Christian (8-3) at Oxford (10-1)
Mountain Brook (10-1) at Gardendale (9-2)
Clay-Chalkville (10-1) at Homewood (7-4)
CLASS 7A
Central-Phenix City (7-4) at Theodore (10-1)
Daphne (10-1) at Auburn (9-1)
Hewitt-Trussville (9-2) at Thompson (11-0)
Oak Mountain (7-4) at Hoover (10-1)
Local first-round scores
Class 6A
Oxford 44, Minor 6, final
Class 5A
Alexandria 57, West Point 20, final
Clay Central 45, Satsuma 14, final
Class 4A
Handley 32, Vigor 20, final
Jacksonville 27, Jackson 24, final
Anniston 25, Williamson 16, final
Class 3A
Piedmont 47, Colbert Heights 14, final
Wellborn 63, Phil Campbell 20, final
Ohatchee 28, Lauderdale County 14, final
Saks 22, East Lawrence 15, final
Class 2A
Spring Garden 59, Tanner 7, final
Clarke County 43, Randolph County 21, final
Class 1A
Woodland 30, Waterloo 6, final
Decatur Heritage 48, Wadley 37, final
All first-round scores
CLASS 1A
Sweet Water (7-2) 61, J.F. Shields (3-8) 22
Notasulga (8-1) 32, Florala (7-3) 30
Linden (11-0) 47, Marengo (5-5) 14
McKenzie (8-2) 54, Loachapoka (6-5) 32
Brantley (11-0) 65, Billingsley (5-6) 9
Keith (8-3) 22, Fruitdale (7-3) 14
Maplesville (8-3) 41, Samson (6-4) 0
Millry (8-2) 55, Central-Hayneville (6-4) 28
Berry (9-1) 50, Sumiton Christian (6-5) 14
Woodland (8-3) 30, Waterloo (6-5) 6
Brilliant (6-5) 43, Valley Head (8-3) 25
Ragland (9-2) 20, R.A. Hubbard (5-6) 16
Winterboro (9-1) 30, Hackleburg (4-7) 8
Hubbertville 44, Cedar Bluff (6-5) 37
Decatur Heritage (9-2) 48, Wadley (3-8) 37
Pickens County (8-3) 33, Woodville (5-6) 8
CLASS 2A
Abbeville (9-2) 44, Thorsby 6
B.B. Comer (10-1) 1, St. Luke’s Episcopal (4-7) 0, forfeit
Isabella (10-1) 13, Ariton (5-6) 7
Clarke County (8-2) 43, Randolph County (7-4) 21
Leroy (9-1) 54, LaFayette (5-5) 15
Geneva County (8-3) 48, Highland Home (6-5) 26
Lanett (9-2) 51, J.U. Blacksher (3-7) 7
G.W. Long (9-1) 17, Luverne (7-4) 0
Spring Garden (10-1) 72, Tanner (6-5) 21
Red Bay (9-1) 26, Winston County (7-4) 0
North Sand Mountain (10-0) 19, Southeastern (6-5) 0
Addison (7-4) 22, Colbert County (7-4) 15
Aliceville (6-4) 27, Hatton (5-6) 14
Cleveland (8-3) 24, Falkville (8-3) 0
Mars Hill Bible (9-2) 64, Lamar County (4-7) 18
Westbrook Christian (10-1) 42, Section (5-6) 0
CLASS 3A
Slocomb (10-1) 39, Southside-Selma (6-5) 20
Trinity Presbyterian (9-2) 10, Flomaton (8-3) 7
Montgomery Academy (11-0) 24, Providence Christian (4-7) 9
Pike County (6-3) 39, Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-5) 21
T.R. Miller (9-2) 42, Dadeville (6-5) 14
Thomasville (9-1) 52, Wicksburg (6-5) 18
Montgomery Catholic (9-2) 52, Bayside Academy (8-3) 21
Opp (8-3) 14, Greensboro (6-5) 8
Winfield (10-1) 40, Sylvania (6-5) 24
Ohatchee (10-1) 28, Lauderdale County (7-4) 14
Fyffe (11-0) 69, Oakman (7-4) 21
Wellborn (9-1) 63, Phil Campbell (5-6) 20
Piedmont (10-1) 47, Colbert Heights (5-6) 14
Plainview (10-1) 41, Vinemont (7-4) 14
Saks (8-3) 22, East Lawrence (9-2) 15
J.B. Pennington (8-3) 41, Geraldine (6-5) 14
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian (9-2) 56, West Blocton (6-5) 14
Jacksonville (7-3) 27, Jackson (6-5) 24
American Christian (11-0) 65, Geneva (4-7) 21
Mobile Christian (9-1) 17, Cherokee County (7-4) 14
Anniston (4-6) 25, Williamson (7-4) 16
Bibb County (9-2) 52, Dale County (7-4) 21
Handley (9-1) 32, Vigor (5-5) 20
Montevallo (7-4) 27, Saint James (7-4) 21
Etowah (8-2) 31, Randolph (5-6) 7
Haleyville (8-3) 48, Central-Florence (8-3) 18
Madison Academy (10-0) 48, Dora (5-6) 14
Northside (9-2) 20, Deshler (6-5) 13
Gordo (10-1) 41, Brooks (6-5) 12
Oneonta (7-4) 27, Madison County (9-3) 24
West Limestone (10-1) 44, Hamilton (5-6) 0
Good Hope (10-1) 33, North Jackson (6-5) 8
CLASS 5A
Pike Road (11-) 46, Shelby County (6-5) 7
UMS-Wright (7-4) 27, Holtville (7-4) 6
Demopolis (11-0) 38, Rehobeth (6-5) 21
Faith Academy (10-1) 49, Sylacauga (8-3) 13
St. Paul’s Episcopal (11-1) 44, Talladega (3-8) 20
Selma (7-4) 22, Carroll (3-7) 6
Clay Central (10-1) 45, Satsuma (5-6) 14
Andalusia (8-3) 44, Marbury (6-5) 7
Alexandria (10-1) 57, West Point (4-7) 20
Parker (6-4) 35, East Limestone (6-4) 21
Guntersville (10-0) 62, Hayden (6-5) 3
Pleasant Grove (8-2) 47, Mae Jemison (4-7) 18
Ramsay (10-0) 56, Lawrence County (5-6) 20
Fairview (10-1) 27, Center Point (7-4) 22
Russellville (9-2) 14, Fairfield (5-6) 7
Leeds (9-2) 41, Boaz (5-6) 14
CLASS 6A
Opelika (8-2) 51, Wetumpka (5-6) 28
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-2) 31, McGill-Toolen Catholic (7-3) 21
Lee-Montgomery (7-3) 23, Pelham (8-3) 21
Saraland (9-2) 45, Northridge (8-3) 7
Spanish Fort (8-3) 26, McAdory (4-7) 13
Helena (7-4) 22, Carver-Montgomery (7-4) 19
Blount (7-4) 40, Hueytown (5-6) 24
Eufaula (9-2) 52, Stanhope Elmore (5-6) 28
Pinson Valley (8-2) 45, Arab (5-6) 0
Shades Valley (4-7) 28, Cullman (8-3) 14
Oxford (10-1) 44, Minor (7-4) 6
Briarwood Christian (8-3) 31, Hartselle (8-3) 17
Mountain Brook (10-1) 38, Muscle Shoals (6-5) 7
Gardendale (9-2) 52, Fort Payne (8-3) 24
Homewood (7-4) 34, Athens (7-4) 31
Clay-Chalkville (10-1) 63, Southside-Gadsden (7-4) 0
CLASS 7A
Theodore (10-1) 40, Enterprise (8-3) 28
Central-Phenix City (7-4) 49, Fairhope (8-3) 21
Auburn (9-1) 39, Baker (5-5) 3
Daphne (10-1) 42, Prattville (7-4) 33
Thompson (11-0) 49, Grissom (6-5) 7
Hewitt-Trussville (9-2) 55, James Clemens (8-3) 12
Oak Mountain (7-4) 41, Austin (8-3) 28
Hoover (10-1) 49, Sparkman (6-5) 14