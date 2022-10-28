Prep football: Second-half rally carries Pleasant Valley past Weaver

WEAVER — Two teams looking for a spark to carry into high school football’s offseason collided Thursday at Weaver’s Bill Bryan Stadium. Weaver had won for the second time in 2022 last week at Beulah. Last week’s win at Gaston was just the third of the year for Pleasant Valley.
The Bearcats took advantage of good field position in the first half and built a two-touchdown lead. In the second half, the Raiders rallied and downed Weaver 28-22. Pleasant Valley got multiple big plays at opportune times in the second half. None were bigger than the two halfback passes senior Zeke Curvin completed to freshman wide receiver Jaden Sparks.
Curvin, who injured a knee at a camp during the summer, was playing in just his third game of the season. When Curvin elected not to have surgery, he talked to his doctor.
“He told me, ‘You won’t wrestle and we’re going to work to get you back in baseball.’ I just didn’t take, ‘No,’ for an answer,” Curvin said.
At Weaver on Thursday, Curvin’s right arm, his passing arm, made the difference. Trailing 22-7 early in the fourth quarter, Curvin appeared headed around right end on a toss sweep. He said he tucked the ball under his arm to draw the defensive back to him and away from Sparks.
“I saw him leaning. I thought, ‘Here it is,’ and I just threw it up,” Curvin said of his 45-yard scoring pass to Sparks that narrowed the gap to 22-13.
With the Raiders down 22-20 and less than five minutes to play, Curvin took another toss and started to his right. Sparks was open downfield again.
“I saw him come forward again. I said, ‘Here we go again,’” Curvin recalled.
This time his pass to Sparks didn’t produce a touchdown but the 41 yards it gained set the Raiders up at the Weaver 11-yard line. Three plays later, quarterback Braxton Salster scored on a 9-yard run with 1:28 to play. Salster rushed for a 2-point conversion and Pleasant Valley led for the first time all night at 28-22.
—Weaver started the game with a 40-yard kickoff return to the Pleasant Valley 40 by freshman Connor Richey. On Weaver’s fifth play, sophomore quarterback Kaden Gooden completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Christian Marturello for a 6-0 lead. Marturello’s 27-yard reception set up the score.
—Weaver started at the Pleasant Valley 34 on its next possession. Marturello scored on a 15-yard catch from Gooden with 5:39 left in the first quarter then ran for a 2-point conversion and a 14-0 lead.
—After rushing for just 57 yards in the first half, Pleasant Valley drove 59 yards, all on the ground, on the first possession of the third quarter. Salster scored on a 6-yard run. The first of Clark Hill’s 2 of 3 game on extra points made it 14-7.
—Gooden scored on a 2-yard run for Weaver’s only touchdown of the second half and Marturello ran for the 2-point conversion and a 22-7 lead with 11:56 to play.
—After Sparks’ touchdown reception, Bryce Freeman recovered a Weaver fumble at the Weaver 28. Six running plays, the last a 4-yard carry around right end by Dason Vick, cut Weaver’s lead to 22-20.
—In the last 90 seconds, Gooden completed three passes to Carson Cason for 25 total yards. A pass interference call wiped out an interception by Curvin and moved the ball to the Pleasant Valley 34. Grey Knight and friends flushed Gooden out of the pocket and forced an incomplete pass with nine seconds to play. Freeman intercepted a desperation pass near the goal line on the game’s final play.
—Raiders coach Jonathan Nix on his team’s first half: “We did anything that you could possibly do wrong. The one thing that we didn’t do wrong was we kept fighting. Easily, that could have turned into 21-0 or 28-0 but we fought to keep it at that 14-0.”
—Bearcats coach Gary Atchley on his team’s development and youth: “We’re a hundred times better than we were when the season started. We’re playing hard. We’re so young, there were a lot of young mistakes in the second half tonight. That’s on me. I didn’t do a good job coaching the second half.”
—Pleasant Valley completed its season 4-6. The Raiders had not ended their season with a win since 2017. Weaver finished 2-8, one victory more than last year but not the record Atchley had anticipated before the 2022 season opened.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.