Prep football: Second-half rally carries Pleasant Valley past Weaver

Weaver vs. Pleasant Valley Action 0006.JPG

Pleasant Valley's Dason Vick during the Weaver vs. Pleasant Valley game Thursday night. Photo by Bill Wilson

WEAVER — Two teams looking for a spark to carry into high school football’s offseason collided Thursday at Weaver’s Bill Bryan Stadium. Weaver had won for the second time in 2022 last week at Beulah. Last week’s win at Gaston was just the third of the year for Pleasant Valley.

The Bearcats took advantage of good field position in the first half and built a two-touchdown lead. In the second half, the Raiders rallied and downed Weaver 28-22. Pleasant Valley got multiple big plays at opportune times in the second half. None were bigger than the two halfback passes senior Zeke Curvin completed to freshman wide receiver Jaden Sparks.

