Prep football: Salster scores in final minute to lift Pleasant Valley on the road

GADSDEN — How does a young team build momentum toward the future as the current season nears its conclusion?
A region win on the road is a good place to start, especially with the winning touchdown coming in the final minute.
That is exactly what the Pleasant Valley Raiders accomplished as they downed Class 2A, Region 6 rival Gaston 20-14 Friday in Gadsden. The win granted the Raiders their first road region win of the season.
Braxton Salster scored on a 2-yard run with 33.9 seconds to play to break a 14-14 tie.
“So proud of them,” Pleasant Valley head coach Jonathan Nix said. “We’ve been so close. We got to learn to finish. Learn to finish is not something you do overnight. As hard as we’re playing, that’s why I think we’re having these opportunities, so hats off to our kids for playing with grit and determination to get the opportunities. Once you get the opportunities, we want to be the smartest team in the region. That’s our goal in the offseason.”
The game was a hard-fought physical matchup between the two teams. The Raiders struck first with just under four minutes in the first quarter on a 5-yard rush from Zeke Curvin. The extra point made by Clark Hill put the Raiders up 7-0.
For the remainder of the first half, Pleasant Valley’s defense had to stand strong against a run-heavy Gaston Bulldog offense. The Raiders’ defense intercepted two of Joel Hester’s passes as the Bulldogs were in two goal-to-go situations toward the end of the second quarter. Pleasant Valley carried a 7-0 lead into the intermission.
On the opening drive of the second half, the Raiders marched down the field on a 10-play drive to set up a Braxton Salster quarterback sneak into the end zone. Pleasant Valley extended their lead to 14-0 after another extra point was good with 9:05 in the third quarter.
Josh Hester got Gaston on the board with a 6-yard touchdown rush as time expired in the third. Gaston failed to convert a two-point attempt leaving Pleasant Valley with a 14-6 lead entering the final quarter.
With 4:15 in the fourth Kobe Harris scored on a 31-yard rush. This time around, the two-point attempt was good. The score was knotted up 14-14 as regulation drew to a close.
The Bulldogs’ momentum was squashed when Salster hit Holt Bentley on a 60-yard pass to set up the Raiders on the Gaston 21-yard line. Zeke Curvin then rushed 19 yards to get the Raiders on the 2-yard line. Salster scored again on a quarterback sneak in the closing seconds. The extra point was no good this time for Pleasant Valley, but the score held.
“I think we were battle tested,” Nix said. “On that last drive, on a third and long, everybody was calm. They came over there and got the play and executed the play. Braxton (Salster) threw a good ball, Holt Bentley made a good cut, and almost took it for a touchdown.”
What to know
—Pleasant Valley’s run game accounted for 239 total yards. Salster led all rushers with 64 yards. Dalton Haynes followed with 60 yards, Curvin added 54 yards, Jaden Sparks tallied 34 yards, and Bentley had 28 yards.
—Salster had 74 yards passing in the game with his biggest throw coming late in the fourth to set up the eventual game-winning touchdown. Morgan Rich threw for 26 yards.
—Rich’s lone 26-yard pass was actually thrown to the usual quarterback, Salster. In the first quarter, Salster pitched it to Rich then ran a route when Rich threw it up for Salster to bring in. The catch set up the eventual first score of the game for Pleasant Valley.
—Gaston’s Kobe Harris led the Bulldogs’ offense in rushing yards with 133. Joel Hester ran for 58 yards, and Josh Hester had 37 rushing yards to follow behind Harris.
Who said
—Salster on the road region victory: “This game feels great. It was our first on the road region win of the year. It came down to the last moment and making that final minute pass felt great.”
—Curvin on his team’s mentality: “We wanted to win. That’s what we came out here to get and that’s what we got.”
—Salster on building upon this win: “Taking this win into next season it just gives us momentum in our region and shows everybody that we’re here to play. That was a good Gaston team. Everybody competed with them and that just shows that we’re going to compete even more next year.”
Next up
—Pleasant Valley (3-6, 2-4 Class 2A, Region 6) travels to Calhoun County foe Weaver (2-7, 1-5 Class 3A, Region 4). Gaston (2-7, 1-5 Class 2A, Region 6) travels to Brindlee Mountain (2-7, 1-5 Class 3A, Region 7).