Prep football: Saks star Garrett goes for 187 yards, 3 TDs to help beat Wellborn

SAKS — The look of Rickey Garrett’s uniform after Saks’ 34-25 win over Wellborn told the story.
The Wildcats’ senior running back carried the ball 29 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns Friday night at Jack Stewart Field, picking up plenty of grass stains on his red jersey and pants along the way.
“That was the plan coming in. We were going to feed him tonight,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “It felt like this was going to be a tail back game tonight. You know, Rickey’s capable of it. He had a good night, ran behind his pads, had good vision most of the night.
“There’s one thing for sure, he’s going to sleep well tonight.”
Garrett’s 12-yard reception on a fourth-down play kept a Saks’ drive alive late in the second quarter. He finished it with a 1-yard touchdown run that gave the Wildcats’ a 12-6 halftime lead.
After Wellborn scored on the first drive of the second half to take its only lead of the game at 13-12, Garrett answered with a 35-yard touchdown run.
He scored his third and final touchdown of the game midway through the fourth quarter on another 1-yard run, giving his team a 34-19 lead.
Wellborn at Saks Sights BW 12.JPG
Wellborn at Saks Friday Night Sights. Saks cheerleader. Photo by Bill Wilson
Wellborn at Saks Friday Night Sights. Wellborn fans; Baby brother at the game. Left to right: Braelyn Bean,13, Wrig Webb,1, and Bentley Bean,14. The baby boy, Wrig, is the little brother to the Bean sisters. Photo by Bill Wilson
Wellborn at Saks Friday Night Sights. Wellborn fans; Baby brother at the game. Left to right: Braelyn Bean,13, Wrig Webb,1, and Bentley Bean,14. The baby boy, Wrig, is the little brother to the Bean sisters. Photo by Bill Wilson
Wellborn fell to 0-3 for the first time since head coach Jeff Smith’s first season in 2009. The Panthers opened the season with a brutal schedule against Anniston, Ohatchee and Saks, but Smith said his team “got better tonight.”
“I think it took these games to get them to this point, but we’re getting together at the right time,” he said. “We played a four-quarter game tonight, and I think now we’ve got a shot to come on out there and play, and we still have a chance to make the playoffs, and that’s the goal.”
What to know
—Saks quarterback Sean Parnell finished the game with 13 carries for 76 yards. The senior scored on touchdown runs of 13 and 27 yards. He also played a part in two successful two-point conversion attempts, running one in and completing a pass to Jalen McCants for the other.
—Jesse Lewis and Xavier Parker led Wellborn’s ground game. Lewis finished with 91 yards on 10 carries, and Parker had 91 yards on 13 carries. Parker had touchdown runs of 6 and 22 yards.
—Wellborn quarterback Grayson Johnson completed 7 of 9 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Kevin Clark, who finished with three catches for 34 yards, caught both of Johnson’s touchdown passes, one for 8 yards and the other for 9. Beau Neely led the Panthers in receiving with four catches for 66 yards. His 40-yard catch set up Wellborn’s final touchdown.
Who said
—Miller on his team: “I just feel like right now for us, and probably for a lot of other people, it’s about survival at the beginning of the season. We’ve had a couple injuries, and we had one more tonight. We’re just plugging in whatever, whenever we can. We’ve got another tough game (at Ohatchee) next week. We’ve got to get ready for that one. The guys that are here, it’s just going to have to be that next-man-up mentality, and we’re going to have to do whatever we can do to put the best 11 out there next week.”
Next up
—Saks (3-1, 1-1 Class 3A, Region 5) travels to the Creekbank to face Ohatchee next week, while Wellborn (0-3, 0-2) welcomes Pleasant Valley to The Hill.
