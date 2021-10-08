Prep football: Saks spoils Weaver’s homecoming with big win

WEAVER — Although the Bearcats celebrated homecoming at Bill Bryan Stadium on Friday night, the Saks Wildcats were the stars of the evening, winning 65-7.
Late in the first quarter, with Saks leading 30-0, Shon Elston caught an interception setting the Wildcats up at their own 32 yard line. As the game moved into the second quarter, Saks had moved up to their 49 yard line when quarterback Sean Parnell connected with Jakari Streeter in the endzone on third down.
Unfortunately, a holding call against Saks voided the score and left the Wildcats with fourth-and-14 on Weaver’s 47.
Saks head coach Jonathon Miller knows his offensive weapons and trusted his quarterback could get the Wildcats out of the less than ideal situation, giving him the OK to try for a fresh set of downs.
Parnell, who had already thrown for a touchdown, threw a perfect pass to Jalen McCants for a 53-yard score.
“We didn’t execute on third down,” Miller said. “It put it in a long-yardage situation on fourth (down) and we decided to go for it and made a good play with a nice throw and catch.”
Late in the first quarter, Weaver’s Kaden Gooden started finding his receivers. Gooden connected with Kohl Perry and Keshawn Allen for short five-yard gains before finding Jayden Sturkie 35-yards downfield for a much needed big play against the Wildcats.
Gooden scored Weaver’s lone touchdown on a 3-yard keeper play in the final seconds of the second quarter.
“There’s no doubt Kaden is one of our better athletes,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “We’re trying to get our playmakers the ball.”
Unfortunately for Weaver, Elston’s interception ended the Bearcats’ momentum.
What to know
—Aside from his receiving touchdown, Jalen McCants scored three rushing touchdowns on runs of 39, 1 and 51 yards for Saks. He led the ground game with 91 total yards.
—Parnell passed for 145 yards with three touchdowns.
—Elston scored a 38-yard receiving touchdown in the first quarter along with the interception.
—Dorrien Walker scored the game’s final touchdown on a 70-yard run in the fourth quarter.
—Gavin Doss scored a rushing touchdown on a 4-yard run and ran in two 2-point conversions.
—Jakari Streeter scored a 34-yard receiving touchdown in the second quarter.
—Elijah Garrett scored a defensive touchdown for the Wildcats. Late in the third quarter, he recovered a fumble and returned it nine-yards for a scoop-and-score touchdown.
—First Promaraj kicked seven extra points for Saks.
—Gooden passed for 126 yards for Weaver along with his rushing touchdown.
—Sturkie accumulated 46 receiving yards for the Bearcats.
Who said
—Miller’s takeaway from the game: “The good thing about tonight is there are a lot of things we need to work on, and we can show them during film session.”
—Elston on playing with Parnell: “We’ve played all the way since middle school, and we've been playing together since the seventh grade. We’ve got good chemistry.”
Next up
—Saks returns home to host Region 5 foe Glencoe while Weaver faces Region 5 rival Wellborn.