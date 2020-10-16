You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football: Saks shuts out Glencoe

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

GLENCOE — Saks didn't score in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs made up for it in the final three periods of a 39-0 win at Glencoe on Friday night.

After scoring on a screen pass in the second quarter, Saks got an electrifying touchdown from Will Mixson on a 70-yard punt return.

On the last play of the first half, Sean Parnell completed a touchdown pass to Jalen McCants to make it 18-0.

Parnell added a second touchdown pass on a 29-yard thrown to Patrick Williams in the third period. A successful two-point conversion made it 26-0. Rickey Garrett added a 17-yard touchdown run to make it 32-0. Gavin Doss ran for a touchdown for the final touchdown.

Saks is now 6-3, including 3-3 in Class 3A, Region 5.

