Prep football: Saks shuts out Glencoe

GLENCOE — Saks didn't score in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs made up for it in the final three periods of a 39-0 win at Glencoe on Friday night.
After scoring on a screen pass in the second quarter, Saks got an electrifying touchdown from Will Mixson on a 70-yard punt return.
On the last play of the first half, Sean Parnell completed a touchdown pass to Jalen McCants to make it 18-0.
Parnell added a second touchdown pass on a 29-yard thrown to Patrick Williams in the third period. A successful two-point conversion made it 26-0. Rickey Garrett added a 17-yard touchdown run to make it 32-0. Gavin Doss ran for a touchdown for the final touchdown.
Saks is now 6-3, including 3-3 in Class 3A, Region 5.