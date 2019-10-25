Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.