GLENCOE — Saks slogged through a slow start on a sloppy Friday night to defeat Glencoe 12-0.
On a night where there were about as many rain shelters set up on the bleachers as there were points on the scoreboard, the Wildcats busted out of a scoreless tie at the half to down the Yellow Jackets, earning a win in their finale to the season.
“It was not ideal conditions tonight,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said after the game. “We were able to play solid defense though and come out with a win.”
The Saks defense stiffened and didn’t allow Glencoe inside its 20-yard line all night, giving time for its offense to get going.
Saks’ first-half drives all ended in a fourth-down failure or a fumble, but the Wildcats broke through on their first drive of the third quarter.
Quan Garrett broke out with a 36-yard run down to the Glencoe 13, then ran it in from 9 yards out two plays later to put Saks up 6-0. Garrett was the main driving force behind the sputtering Wildcats offense all game, picking his way for 113 yards and a score on 21 carries.
After giving Saks a short field on a fumble recovered at the Yellow Jackets 20 by Trenton Brown, the Glencoe defense snuffed out another Wildcats scoring chance on downs.
Saks wouldn’t be denied on its next possession, as two fourth-down completions by quarterback CJ Gresham, a 23-yarder to Kyle Goedde and a 4-yard touchdown to Tae Jones, got the Wildcats on the board again.
What to know
—Sloppy gameplay matched the sloppy conditions. Saks' Zay Elston had an interception, and Danielle Goode picked up a fumble in addition to Brown’s recovery. Glencoe's Joshua Kanaday recovered a Saks fumble.
—Saks picked up 10 penalties for 80 yards, including a holding call that wiped a would-be touchdown off the board.
—The win finishes off an injury-riddled and up-and-down season for Saks with a victory. The Wildcats ended off the year with a 4-5 record, including a 3-4 record in Class 3A, Region 6 play
Who said
—Miller on finishing the season on a win: “I think it’s big for our seniors to go out with a win, first of all. That was our goal this week, we wanted to finish with a win and send them out the right way.”
—Miller on his young team: “I’m super proud of our guys for finishing strong and gutting it out. All season, it’s been good for our young guys getting an opportunity to play. They’ve got a season under their belts, and it’s definitely going to help them for next year.”
Next up
—Saks finishes off the year at 4-5. Glencoe (1-8) will travel to face West End next week in the conclusion to its season.