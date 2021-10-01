Prep football: Saks set the tone early in homecoming win over Pleasant Valley

SAKS — In front of a large homecoming crowd, Shon Elston caught an interception for Saks on the first play of the game, and the team scored two plays later. That was the tone the Wildcats set Friday night at Jack Stewart Field.
“I think that when I got the pick, it made us want to score,” Elsotn said. “It helped us with the momentum and we just wanted to put the ball in the endzone.”
And Saks did. In all, seven Wildcats scored in the 61-0 win over Pleasant Valley.
“That was part of the plan,” Saks coach Jonathon Miller said. “We wanted to get some guys some touches and spread it around a little bit. We’ve leaned on a few guys very heavily, and we wanted to spread it out … and give some guys some touches.”
Jalen McCants scored the Wildcats’ first touchdown on a 26-yard rush. He found the endzone again three minutes later when he connected with quarterback Sean Parnell on a 45-yard pass to put Saks up 16-0.
Parnell, who accumulated 169 passing yards with four touchdowns, said the team had been working on the passing game and wanted to show it off.
“Tonight we worked on things that (we normally don’t get to do come game time),” 'Parnell said. “(We wanted to) show off a little something else that we can do.”
The young Raiders squad are still trying to work out some growing pains. Coach Jonathon Nix said he and his coaches are trying to get Pleasant Valley where it needs to be.
“When you have this many new kids come out for football it’s not something that happens over night,” Nix said. “We’ve just to go back in there and look at the film, stay positive with the kids and do a better job of how we get them to retain information.”
He added: “It’s one thing to retain information at practice but it’s another to retain information when the fire’s going. In this region, against some of our opponents, you’re in that fire pit and you have to retain that information when adversity’s there.”
What to know
—Deniro Goode scored on a 2-yard reception and scored on a 2-point conversion.
—Jashaun Prothro scored on a 35-yard pick-six.
—Elston scored two receiving touchdowns, one for 10 yards and one 14 yards.
—Gavin Doss scored two rushing touchdowns, one on a 26-yard run and the other on a 29-yard run.
—Dorrien Walker scored a one-yard rushing touchdown and kicked three extra points.
—McCants also scored a 2-point conversion.
—Zeke Curvin led the Raiders with 35 rushing yards and 13 yards in reception.
Who said
—Miller on the win: “A big thing tonight was our guys were efficient. That’s something that we needed to do a better job of.”
—Parnell on his receiving corps: “Elson, McCants Deniro (Goode) and (Jakari) Sreeter, all of my receivers are athletic and fast. They can all catch.”
Next up
—Saks (6-1, 3-1) travels to face Region 5 foe Weaver next Friday night, while Pleasant Valley (1-5, 1-3) travels to face Region 5 rival Piedmont.