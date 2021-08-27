Prep Football: Saks routs Talladega 42-0

TALLADEGA — Saks put together a dominating performance against Talladega on Friday night. The Wildcats scored on seven of their first eight drives enroute to a 42-0 win over the Tigers.
“I think we came out and executed a lot better than we did last week,” Saks head coach Jonathan Miller said. “We played a little bit better defensively which was much needed after our performance last week. Sometimes early in the year it’s all about survival especially with COVID and everything going on. I’m proud of our team, we got better this week. We have to keep improving every week.”
The Tigers were outplayed and outmanned by the Wildcats on Friday. Talladega head coach Shannon Felder said he has to find ways for his team to play better as well as build depth.
“It was a rough night for us,” Felder said. “We made a lot of mistakes. We have to find a way to create some depth. We have offensive linemen playing both ways. Our numbers are really low so it’s tough to try to create depth. We have to find a way to give our guys a blow.
"By any stretch of the imagination did we play as well as we did last week, but we encountered the same depth problems. When you have a guy go down you have to create multiple subs. I told the players and coaches that it is our job to put them in a position to be successful. We are going to work on doing that and try some other things to try to create some depth.”
The Wildcats scored on their first six drives of the first half to take a 36-0 lead.
What to know
—Saks quarterback Sean Parnell was hard to stop Friday. The three-year starter rushed for 74 yards which included touchdown runs of 8 and 18 yards on Friday.
—Saks closed out the first half by scoring two touchdowns in less than 1:30. Rickey Garrett capped off a 65-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 2:31 left in the first half that gave Saks a 30-0 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, the Wildcats recovered an onside kick. Saks delivered the knockout blow with a 13-yard touchdown run by Gavin Doss which increased the lead to 36.
—Garrett led the way for the Wildcats as he rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown.
—A running clock was used in the second half.
Who said
—Felder on losing his offensive coordinator earlier in the week: “Scott (Rickles) had some medical issues with his heart. He had surgery on Tuesday, we thought everything went well but on Wednesday he started having more issues. He ended up going back to the hospital. We didn’t have him tonight to call the plays. Coach (Bennett) Webb ended up calling the plays and I thought he did a pretty good job. I’ll have more of an active role this week in calling the plays.”
—Miller on his team scoring on seven out of eight drives: “Our offensive line deserves a lot of credit. They got after it and they got some movement tonight and that’s big. They got some movement last week. They are going to be big for us this year. I think this is a game where we can say Rickey and Sean’s yards are because of them.”
Next up
—Talladega (0-2) will host Beauregard next Friday for homecoming. Saks (2-0) will host Piedmont on Friday.