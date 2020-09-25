Prep football: Saks rides huge first half over Hamilton

GERALDINE — Saks poured it on to score a 46-14 win at Geraldine, which entered having allowed only 56 points in four previous games.
Saks scored all 46 points in the first half. On top of that, the Wildcats had three touchdowns called back, including a pair of long runs by Will Mixson.
Rickey Garrett scored on runs of 58, 49 and 2 yards and caught a 39-yard scoring pass from Sean Parnell.
Jalen McCants scored on a run of more than 40 yards. C.J. Gresham tossed a two-point conversion pass to Patrick Williams to close out the scoring.
Geraldine didn't make its initial first down of the night until Saks already had built a 38-0 advantage. The Bulldogs got two quick touchdowns right after halftime, but Saks shut them down after that.