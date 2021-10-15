Prep football: Saks powers through another opponent

SAKS — During the preseason, Saks head coach Jonathan Miller said that because of this year’s senior class, this was a season the Wildcats had been pointing to for a while.
That group continued to show why Friday, thrashing winless Glencoe 54-7 on senior night at Jack Stewart Field.
“It’s a special group,” Miller said as his team improved to 8-1. “We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs together, but these guys are great young men, first of all, and second of all, they’re great football players.”
That group showed just how special against the Yellow Jackets.
It started with Jalen McCants. The senior running back/wide receiver scored the Wildcats’ first two touchdowns of the night on a 51-yard run and a 32-yard reception from senior quarterback Sean Parnell. He later added two more scores on a powerful 15-yard run and 36-yard catch and run. McCants finished the game with eight carries for 115 yards and four catches for 111 yards.
Parnell completed 12 of 16 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns. He added 37 rushing yards on six carries.
Senior Shon Elston caught four passes for 85 yards on offense. On defense, he snagged two interceptions, returning the first 65 yards for a touchdown.
Senior Jashaun Prothro also returned an interception for a touchdown, and senior Deniro Goode forced and recovered a fumble after sacking Glencoe quarterback Nolan Fairley.
“Deniro Goode has really stepped up on that side of the football and made plays, Jashaun Prothro,” Miller said. “A lot of seniors, you know, have just stepped up for us.”
McCants said being a part of a special group of seniors “means a lot.”
“I grew up with them since elementary school,” McCants said. “Then we added another person, Sean Parnell, and he just fit right in. We’ve just had fun ever since, you know, going to high school together. You know, playing football since middle school, it’s just all been a connection since then.”
What to know
—Senior Rickey Garrett rushed for 64 yards on six carries before leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury.
—Junior Jakari Streeter caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Parnell.
—Sophomores Gavin Doss and Dorrien Walker carried the load on Saks’ final touchdown drive. Walker carried three times for 14 yards, and Doss had two carries for 20 yards and capped the drive with a 12-yard touchdown.
Who said
—Miller on McCants: “He can do so many things. He’s a special talent. He can run the football, he can catch the football, he can make plays. We’ve got to keep getting it in his hands.”
—Miller on Doss and Walker: “Any time we can get those guys in, it’s a great thing. Getting those guys live game reps, I’m excited about those two young men. I think they can have a big career for us down the road.”
Next up
—Saks (8-1, 5-1 Class 3A, Region 5) will travel to Hokes Bluff next week. Glencoe (0-8, 0-6) will host Pleasant Valley.