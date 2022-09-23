Prep football: Saks pitches a shutout, averages allowing 8.5 points a game

SAKS — Saks’ defense put its development on full display in a 28-0 home shutout of B.B. Comer.
This marks the fourth time in their first six games that the Wildcats have allowed a touchdown or less, with their defense now averaging 8.5 points a game this season.
“Anytime you get a shutout, your defense plays great,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “Our defense has really been progressing throughout the season and we've gotten a lot better. We continued that tonight.”
B.B. Comer, which entered with a four-game win streak, was held to only three plays that were 10 yards or more and never crossed the Wildcats’ 20-yard line in the matchup.
“We never showed up, we never got off the bus,” B.B. Comer coach Adam Fossett said. “We’re a lot better team than that. We didn’t play well. We can blame it on a lot of things, but we’ve (got to) get better before next week and region play.”
Saks quarterback Gavin Doss completed 5 of 10 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown to go along with two interceptions. Wells also accounted for 79 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Trent Hopkins had the lone receiving touchdown of the game with a 48-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter to put the Wildcats ahead 21-0.
The Tigers logged two interceptions, with Richard Weed picking off a pass in the end zone in the first quarter and Raelon Sims hauling in an interception at his own 6-yard line in the third quarter.
B.B. Comer’s Chris Garrett rushed for 37 yards on 10 attempts, while Sims ran for 28 yards on three attempts.
“Hats off to (Saks), they played well, and both of us step into region play next week,” Fossett said. “If we want a shot at winning our region, we’d better get better quickly.”
—Saks running back Dorrien Walker piled up 109 total yards in the matchup, rushing for 89 yards on 15 attempts and hauling in one reception for 20 yards. 59 of Walker’s yardage came during the final drive of the game.
—Linebacker Keondre Johnson played snaps at running back in the matchup, running for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
—B.B. Comer was held to just 15 passing yards in the matchup.
—This is the first time B.B. Comer has been shut out since their first game of last season, when they fell 35-0 against Montgomery Catholic.
—Miller on Keondre Johnson: “Keondre’s done a really good job defensively. He’s really had a great year up to this point. He’s getting mixed in there on offense. He’s running the ball hard and getting downhill. He did a nice job tonight.”
—Fossett on Saks’ offense: “The way Saks runs their offense, they’re going to control the ball, they’re going to eat some lightbulbs. Our possessions are limited anyways, and when we don’t capitalize on our possessions, then that puts us in a really bad situation. Even down 14, I know if they get the ball back, they’re going to keep it for five or six minutes.”
—Miller on Saks’ improvements: “We’ve made strides defensively. We still shoot ourselves in the foot too much offensively with turnovers and penalties and things of that nature, but our kids are gaining confidence.”
—Saks is 4-2 and will travel to Randolph County next week. B.B. Comer is 4-2 and will host Isabella next week.