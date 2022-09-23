 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Saks pitches a shutout, averages allowing 8.5 points a game

Saks-comer actionBC_14.jpg

Saks quarterback Gavin Doss scrambles for a first down.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

SAKS — Saks’ defense put its development on full display in a 28-0 home shutout of B.B. Comer.

This marks the fourth time in their first six games that the Wildcats have allowed a touchdown or less, with their defense now averaging 8.5 points a game this season.