WEDOWEE — Shawn Parnell threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Zay Elston to Saks’ lone score, but Randolph County beat the Wildcats 36-6 in 3A, Region 6 action Friday.
With the loss, Saks (3-5, 2-4 region) is eliminated from the playoffs. The Wildcats could finish in a three-way tie for fourth with a victory at Glencoe next week, but would lose tiebreakers with either B.B. Comer or Pleasant Valley.
Should Comer, Pleasant Valley and Saks finish in the three-way tie, Comer would need to beat Fayetteville in the non-region, regular-season finale. Fayetteville has five wins this season and would account for Comer’s five points in the tiebreaker.
Comer finishes region play at winless Weaver next week.
Pleasant Valley (5-3, 3-3), which finishes region play at Randolph County next week, has two points by virtue of its victory over West End-Walnut Grove and would prevail head-to-head against Saks.