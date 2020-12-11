Prep football: Saks' Miller, Wellborn's Smith take top honors on Class 3A, All-Region 5 team

Wellborn’s Jett Smith is the Class 3A, Region 5 player of the year and Saks’ Jonathan Miller the coach of the year.
Coaches vote for the all-region team.
Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes and Ohatchee quarterback Eli Ennis were co-offensive players of the year, and Piedmont’s Sean Smith was defensive player of the year.
These are the all-region selections by coverage-area team:
Piedmont
Wide receiver Jadon Calhoun, linebacker Brody Epps, wide receiver Austin Estes, defensive back Jakari Foster, running back Elijah Johnson, linebacker Noah Reedy and linebacker Landon Smart.
Honorable mention: Omarion Foster, Max Hanson, Steven Raney, Coleman Reid, Hayden Young.
Wellborn
Linebacker Logan Brooks, athlete Keyonte Curry, offensive lineman Brayden Dempsey, defensive back Christian Figueroa, offensive lineman Kaden Goodwin, running back Calvin Spinks, Tae Traylor.
Honorable mention: Tavaris Berry, Chrisjon Gurley, Jesse Lewis, Tanner McQueen, Brandon Morales, Tiquon Thomas.
Ohatchee
Athlete Konnor Baswell, running back Noah Fuller, offensive lineman Zach Haynes, offensive lineman Greg King, defensive back Trey Pesnell, linebacker Wyatt Reaves, defensive lineman Aiden Simpson.
Honorable mention: Chris Ferguson, Troy Galloway, Brent Honaker, Devin Howell, Luke Zurchin.
Saks
Lineman Tre Bolton, offensive lineman Elijah Bush, wide receiver Jalen McCants, athlete Will Mixson, defensive lineman Patrick Williams.
Honorable mention: Jaylon Cunninghan, Rickey Garrett, Sean Parnell, Jashun Protho, Braelan Robinson.
Pleasant Valley
Lineman Damon Parr, linebacker Caleb Ramsey, athlete Andruw Sanders.
Honorable mention: Brayden Maye, Hunter Sallee, Jackson Stubbs, Jake Upton, Justin Winningham.
Weaver
Lineman Bailey Stephens.
Honorable mention: Brendyn Knight, Brent Parks, Taylor Thompson, Cam Thornton, LaDre Whitson.