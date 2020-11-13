Prep football: Saks' Miller on big win: ‘I thought they were ready to play’

SAKS — Some nights football comes easy.
For Saks, that night came Friday in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs against J.B. Pennington. With five different Wildcats scoring on seven of the home team's nine offensive drives, Saks cruised without trouble 49-14.
“I thought they were ready to play,” Saks head coach Jonathan Miller said. “Our kids came out and executed what we wanted to do.”
Jaylon Cunningham gave the Wildcats an early lead in their first offensive possession, scoring on a 31-yard run on his first touch of the contest. Sean Parnell ran in the first of his three two-point conversions to put Saks up 8-0.
On Saks’ next drive, Jalen McCants returned Pennington’s punt 65 yards to the Tigers’ 7-yard line. Cunningham picked up his second touchdown on the next play to give the Wildcats a 16-0 lead.
George Mixson broke free for an 84-yard touchdown on Saks’ first possession of the second quarter to put the Wildcats up 22-0.
Parnell connected with McCants for a 39-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats a 30-0 lead going into halftime.
Mixson made sure the Wildcats started the second half where they ended in the first. On Saks’ first possession, Mixson broke for a 36-yard rushing touchdown, putting the Wildcats up 36-0.
Cunningham scored his final touchdown of the night on a 4-yard run in the third quarter’s closing seconds.
“I was just trying to help my team get a ‘W,’” Cunningham said. “We don’t need a superhero; we just need a win to keep going in the playoffs.”
With under three minutes left in the contest, Clavius Gresham Jr. scored the games’ final touchdown on a 31-yard carry.
Asked about five players scoring touchdowns, Miller said, “That’s when we’re at our best. We’re trying our best to get all of our guys involved. Tonight we were able to do that.”
Midway through the third, Pennington tried to steal the momentum away from Saks after recovering a muffed punt on the Wildcats’ 19-yard line. The Tigers got into the scoring column when John Williams completed the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. Saks didn’t conceded momentum, however, and didn’t allow Pennington to get back into the contest.
The Tigers’ final score came early in the fourth. Quarterback Hayden Floyd connected with Parris Malone for a 14-yard touchdown, Pennington’s final score of the evening.
What to know
—Mixson finished with 146 rushing yards, while Cunnighim ran for 47 and made an interception. Shon Elston picked up 35 rushing yards.
—Parnell ran for 77 yards and threw for 45.
—McCants ran for 84 yards and had 39 receiving yards.
—Rickey Garret kicked an extra point.
Who said
—Miller on Cunningham: “Jaylon is a kid that has taken off in the second half of the year. He fits our offense to a T. He’s just a sophomore, so he’s got a big future ahead.”
Next up
—Saks (9-3) will travel to Piedmont for a rematch against the Bulldogs in next week's Class 3A quarterfinals. J.B. Pennington’s season ended at 8-4.