Prep football: Saks loses in overtime, falls to 2-2 in region

WEDOWEE — Randolph County mounted a comeback against Saks on Friday, and the Tigers have set themselves up for big games to come.
Fullback Austin Terrell’s touchdown run and conversion run in overtime clinched Randolph County’s 42-41 victory over Saks in a key Class 3A, Region 4 game.
The Tigers won their second straight overtime game. They beat Wadley 34-28 in overtime last week.
Most importantly, Randolph County (6-0) remained undefeated (3-0) in Class 3A, Region 4 play with three region games to play. They play at Wellborn (4-2, 2-1) next week, followed by winless Beulah and Dadeville (6-0, 4-0).
Saks (4-3, 2-2) will play host to Weaver (1-5,1-3) next week, followed by an open date and key region showdown at Wellborn on Oct. 21.
Randolph County rallied from a 34-18 deficit to force overtime. Dorrien Walker’s 7-yard touchdown run plus Erick Escandon-Paredes’ point-after kick gave Saks a 41-34 lead in overtime.