Prep football: Saks loses in overtime, falls to 2-2 in region

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

WEDOWEE — Randolph County mounted a comeback against Saks on Friday, and the Tigers have set themselves up for big games to come.

Fullback Austin Terrell’s touchdown run and conversion run in overtime clinched Randolph County’s 42-41 victory over Saks in a key Class 3A, Region 4 game.