SYLACAUGA — Sean Parnell, Quan Garrett and Leonta Jones each scored two touchdowns as Saks won 50-36 at B.B. Comer on Friday night.
According to Alabama High School Football Historical Society records, this marks Saks head coach Jonathan Miller's 70th career win, which ties him for the school record. Jack Stewart, the namesake of the Saks home stadium, had 70 in 1966-77.
Saks is now 2-1 and 1-0 in Class 3A, Region 6.
Saks built an 18-14 lead through one quarter. Will Mixson scored on a 25-yard run, while Jones ran it in from 25 yards and Garrett had a 67-yard sprint to the end zone.
Garrett added a touchdown for a 26-14 halftime lead. In the third period, Parnell scored on a 20-yard run. He added another touchdown in the fourth quarter with 5:43 to play, which made it 42-28.
B.B. Comer rallied with a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to cut the advantage to 42-36, but Jones returned an interception for a touchdown to ice the Wildcats' victory.