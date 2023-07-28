Prep football: Saks' Freeney excited to be back in Calhoun County

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
New Saks football coach Alphonso Freeney said that his son wears two things around the house: a Saks football shirt and the Jacksonville State football shirt.
The former JSU running back proudly added that his sound runs around his house chanting “stay cocky” all day.
As Freeney took the stage on Friday at Calhoun County football media day, he seemed to share the same excitement as his son about returning to Calhoun County.
“I think my biggest thing is being able to come back and give back to the kids around the area that I played college football,” Freeney said. “Also being able to try to market them and get them the opportunities that I had. I want all of them to be able to, I'm honest with them about what level they can go play at and those kinds of things, but just getting them the opportunity to go play college ball and those kinds of things.”
Freeney played fullback for Jacksonville State from 2006-2009, where he appeared in 32 games and racked up a career 411 yards and three touchdowns uner Jack Crowe.
He said that while he's excited for the opportunity at Saks, he's also ready to watch the Gamecocks firsthand as they head into the program's first season of FBS football.
"I still have some relationships out there in the school, that's very beneficial, where I can go in and kind of sit with those guys or talk to them," Freeney said. "I'll call some of them, whenever I have questions and those kinds of things, so it's really pretty cool."
During his time away from Calhoun County, Freeney made headlines after transforming a program in Florida.
Freeney previously served as head coach at Pasco High School in Tampa, Florida, where he led the team to a 9-2 record in his first season. Pasco had an 0-10 season before he was hired.
He said that he immediately knew when he got to Florida that there was much more to teach the players than how to be better at football.
“What I can take from that is believe in your kids,” Freeney said. “That's all that was in Pasco, we really went in there and man, like I tell you, there's only so many X and O things you can do when it comes to football."
He said that he's excited to apply what he learned in Tampa to his new job in Calhoun County, specifically about teaching his players how to develop strong character.
"If you really focus on the kids individually and you focus on building them to be better young men and better husbands, fathers and those kinds of things, all the rest of the all the other stuff’s going to fall in line," Freeney said.
While Freeney learned a lot about football during his time in Florida, he'll have to prepare to take on a solid region that includes Wellborn, Dadeville, Randolph County and Weaver.
He said that as the team prepares to head into fall camp, he's ready for the challenging schedule that lies ahead of his team this fall.
"We have some really good teams that's going to compete for that region championship, and I think we're going to be one of those teams," Freeney said. "I think if these kids do what they're supposed to do, not only the kids but the coaches as well. We've got to coach them up we got to have make sure they're ready on Friday night, but I think if we do our job and they do their job that we're gonna make a run at this."