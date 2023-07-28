 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Saks' Freeney excited to be back in Calhoun County

081C7165-F2BA-4F4B-88F3-679B3E7CDEC5.jpeg

Saks head football coach Alphonso Freeney speaks at Calhoun County football media day on Friday at the Anniston Country Club.

 Tucker Webb, The Daily Home

New Saks football coach Alphonso Freeney said that his son wears two things around the house: a Saks football shirt and the Jacksonville State football shirt.

The former JSU running back proudly added that his sound runs around his house chanting “stay cocky” all day.

09272008 FB EIU 054.jpeg

Alphonso Freeney helped lead Jacksonville State to a 23-10 victory over OVC rival Eastern Illinois on September 27, 2008. 

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.