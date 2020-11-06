Prep football: Saks forces five turnovers in first-round road win

CADDO — Saks forced five turnovers in a 22-15 win over East Lawrence in the first round of the Class 3A state football playoffs Friday night.
Two of the turnovers came in the final two minutes, including Sean Parnell's interception on third-and-10 to end East Lawrence's final drive.
Saks (8-3) has won six straight and will host J.B. Pennington or Geraldine in next week's second round.
Saks went up 8-0 in the opening quarter on Rickey Garrett's touchdown run. After East Lawrence got a touchdown and two-point conversion of its own to tie it 8-8, Saks retook the lead with a touchdown following an interception. A two-point conversion made it 16-8.
With more than two minutes to go before halftime, Parnell tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McCants to make it 22-8.
East Lawrence managed a touchdown in the third quarter, but the Eagles couldn't manage anything after that.