Prep football: Saks falls to Sylvania in home opener

SAKS — When it rains, it pours. That famous old saying was taken both literally and figuratively during Saks 49-14 loss to the Sylvania Rams on Friday night.
Despite the loss, the players and coaches for the Wildcats never seemed defeated even after the final whistle blew.
“I don’t really look at the score. I look at how we are playing and if we are doing the little things the right way,” Saks coach Alphonso Freeney said. “Those are the things we have to get better at, and even though we gave up big plays tonight, we know we are still headed in the right direction.”
The Rams, who opened their season tonight after making it to the Class 3A state semifinals last year, won Friday’s game off the big plays they created.
In just the first quarter alone, Sylvania managed to score three touchdowns on plays that traveled more than 20 yards, helping them take a commanding 28-0 first quarter lead.
The tailend of the second quarter saw the Wildcats boast their first play over 10 yards, and boast they did, as the players happily celebrated with each other. The high fives and pats on the backs continued into the halftime break where the scoreboard at Saks read 35-0 after the first 24 minutes of play.
The true highlight of the game for Saks came in the fourth quarter of the game, where they remained down on the scoreboard 49-0, but saw their first passes completed on the night by their backup quarterback Gage Brown.
Brown led two back-to-back touchdown drives for the Wildcats, and went 3-for-3 for 64 yards and one passing touchdown in those two possessions. The touchdown pass came on a play-action pass as Brown rolled out to his left and threw a pass to Mykese Gaffney, who made a bobbling catch before falling into the endzone.
“He’s a senior, and we only have a handful of them on the team,” Freeney said. “With this being his last year, he more than deserved to finally get in the endzone.”
What to know
—Sylvania's longest play of the night came on a 65-yard touchdown off a 2-yard screen route, as quarterback Griffin Murphy connected with receiver Zack Anderson midway through the first quarter.
—The Rams had nine negative plays on the night, most of which came in the fourth quarter when Sylvania’s head coach Tyler Vann put in his backup players.
—In comparison, the Wildcats finished their second game of the season with over two dozen plays going for negative yards, excluding penalties that pushed them back. One such example of that came in the third quarter when the Wildcats faced fourth-and-30, and went for it for pride's sake.
Who said
—Freeney on why he has such a positive outlook after a disappointing loss: “I do it for the kids on the team - and then I do it for my own kids like my son - because there are some things bigger than football."
—Gaffney on his first career touchdown catch: “When they drew the play up last week I thought they were just playing with me. When I heard it get called I was just like, ‘Man, I better catch this’ and thankfully I did and next thing I know my teammates are mauling me.”
—Freeney on the atmosphere at the debut game in front of the Sak’s crowd: “We still have got to keep growing, because there is a disconnect there, but the fans are still great - it's on us as a team and as a school to engage with them where they are.”
—Gaffney on his new head coach: “He’s a great coach, but an even greater man. He treats us just like his own kids, and he’s really just a role model to everyone on the team.”
Next up
—Saks (0-2, 0-0) will begin Class 3A, Region 4 play with a trip to Beulah. Sylvania (1-0) will host Piedmont on Friday to begin Class 3A, Region 6 play.