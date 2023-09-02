 Skip to main content
Prep football: Saks falls to Sylvania in home opener

IMG_4160.jpeg

Saks fell to Sylvania in a 49-14 loss on Friday night.

 Justin Travis/The Anniston Star

SAKS — When it rains, it pours. That famous old saying was taken both literally and figuratively during Saks 49-14 loss to the Sylvania Rams on Friday night.

Despite the loss, the players and coaches for the Wildcats never seemed defeated even after the final whistle blew.