Prep football: Saks displays offensive firepower in win over Ohatchee

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

SAKS — Quarterback Sean Parnell, running back Rickey Garrett and wide receiver Jalen McCants may be gone, but Saks proved Friday night it still has plenty of offensive firepower in a 41-15 season-opening victory over Ohatchee.

Quarterback Gavin Doss, running back Dorrien Walker and wide receiver Jakari Streeter introduced themselves to the crowd at Jack Stewart Field, and it’s safe to say the trio made a good first impression

