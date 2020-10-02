Prep football: Saks captures first region win of season

PLEASANT VALLEY — After suffering three straight losses to begin the month of September, Saks has the ball rolling again.
The Wildcats earned their first Class 3A, Region 5 win of the season Friday with a 36-8 victory over Pleasant Valley.
“It’s good to get on the board, that’s for sure,” Saks head coach Jonathan Miller said.
The Wildcats did it with strong performances from two underclassmen — sophomore Jaylon Cunningham and junior Sean Parnell — and suffocating defense.
Cunningham showed off his speed on a 53-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter and added a 26-yard touchdown reception from Parnell early in the third.
“I tell you what, Jaylon Cunningham is coming on and becoming a really good football player for us,” Miller said. “I’m proud of him. He’s a young man that works his tail off in practice, he’s coachable, he’s a good kid and he’s a good football player. Just a sophomore, so you know, proud of him.
“He’s going to make a few more plays before the season is over.”
Parnell led Saks with 135 yards rushing on 13 carries and scored on two two-point conversion runs. He was 4-for-6 passing for 64 yards.
What to know
—Saks held Pleasant Valley to 8 yards of total offense in the first half and 67 for the game. The Wildcats scored a touchdown on special teams when the Raiders snapped the ball over punter Morgan Rich’s head and Jordan Cosper recovered in the end zone.
—Saks finished the night with 316 yards of total offense. Rickey Garrett scored on a 7-yard run and finished with 41 yards on seven carries. Jalen McCants scored on a 1-yard run and caught two passes for 30 yards. C.J. Gresham scored on a two-point conversion run and added an interception on defense.
—Pleasant Valley put together a 17-play, 54-yard drive late in the game. Quarterback Braydon Maye highlighted the drive with runs of 19 and 12 yards, but the Raiders ultimately failed to score, turning the ball over on downs at Saks’ 2-yard line. However, a short punt gave Pleasant Valley new life. Hunter Sallee scored two plays later on a 4-yard run, and Jake Upton capped the scoring with a two-point conversion run.
Who said
—Miller on Parnell: “A lot of good decisions out there. He’s a good guy to run the ball between the tackles. He does a good job and he’s crafty. That’s a large part of our offense, our quarterback has got to make good decisions, and he did that tonight.”
—Miller on the play of the defense: “I felt like after the first drive or so we settled in and we played a really good game defensively. That’s the thing for us, I think we’re getting better, just as a football team in general, but our defense is coming along and made a lot of improvements the last few weeks.”
Next up
—Saks (4-3, 1-3 Class 3A, Region 5) hosts Weaver next week. Pleasant Valley (2-4, 1-3) hosts Piedmont.