Prep football: Saks brings home a homecoming victory over Childersburg

Saks vs. Childersburg

Saks' Trent Hopkins escapes defenders.

 Ed Browning/Consolidated Publishing

SAKS — On homecoming night at Saks High School, the Wildcats put up six touchdowns to score a 42-14 win over the Childersburg Tigers.

“It was good to get homecoming week over, first of all,” Saks head coach Jonathan Miller said. “We came out and took care of business. We were a little sloppy with penalties early in the game, and that kind of set us back. We had a turnover or two, we’ve got to clean that kind of stuff up. All in all it was a good win, good region win, got to clean up the penalties and turnovers, we got a good opponent next week in B.B. Comer, and three or four region games left. So, a lot of work to do but happy with where we’re at right now.”