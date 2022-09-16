Prep football: Saks brings home a homecoming victory over Childersburg

SAKS — On homecoming night at Saks High School, the Wildcats put up six touchdowns to score a 42-14 win over the Childersburg Tigers.
“It was good to get homecoming week over, first of all,” Saks head coach Jonathan Miller said. “We came out and took care of business. We were a little sloppy with penalties early in the game, and that kind of set us back. We had a turnover or two, we’ve got to clean that kind of stuff up. All in all it was a good win, good region win, got to clean up the penalties and turnovers, we got a good opponent next week in B.B. Comer, and three or four region games left. So, a lot of work to do but happy with where we’re at right now.”
A scoreless first quarter looked as if the game would be a slow burner, but Saks' offense turned it on in the second quarter scoring 21 unanswered points. The first score came after the Wildcats’ quarterback Gavin Doss rushed 29 yards to the 2-yard line. Running back Dorrien Walker then punched in the first score of the game on the following play.
Walker scored again from 6 yards out with 5:28 remaining in the first half. Keondre Johnson, a Saks linebacker and running back, scored from the 2-yard line with 22 seconds remaining in the half to grant the Wildcats a 21-0 lead entering the break.
In the third quarter, Doss was intercepted by Childersburg running back and linebacker Philip Tilley. Tilley returned the turnover for a touchdown to get the Tigers within two touchdowns with 2:53 remaining in the third quarter. Johnson killed any momentum the Tigers had with a 69-yard touchdown rush with 1:11 left in the third.
Saks carried a 28-7 lead into the fourth quarter after the Johnson run.
Doss scored on a 12-yard rush with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter to push the Wildcats further ahead. Sharod Robertson, a Childersburg running back and cornerback, scored on his own 69-yard run with 6:15 left in the game to chip into the Saks lead.
A botched onside kick attempt by Childersburg gave Saks the ball with great field position following the Robertson score. With 2:22 left in the fourth, Doss connected with wide receiver Jakari Streeter on a 46-yard pass to put the Wildcats up 42-14.
Saks’ offensive game plan seemed to be to get the run game going. The Wildcats did that as they rushed for 377 yards collectively. Walker led with 128 yards, Doss tallied 125 yards, Johnson added 99 yards, and Streeter ran for 25 yards.
“I thought we came to compete, I thought we did,” Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson said. “At moments we played really well, but it was a tough loss for us. Saks has a very good team with their quarterback, we knew coming in, and running back. I’m just proud we kept competing for four quarters.”
—Saks’ defense pitched a shutout until the 69-yard touchdown late by Robertson. Johnson led the Wildcats in tackles to go along with his 99 rushing yards on offense.
—The Wildcats held Tilley to just 5 yards on the ground after his game with more than 200 yards last week against Weaver. Tilley did have the pick-six in the third for the Childersburg defense.
—Robertson led the Childersburg rushing attack with 67 total yards. He had a loss of two prior to rushing for the 69-yard touchdown. Quarterback Chris Swain followed with 25 yards on the ground, and running back Seth Garrett added 13 yards.
—Swain threw for 34 yards for the Tigers and quarterback Lane Dennis threw for 17 yards when he was under center.
—Early in the game, Saks quarterback Doss had his jersey ripped while running the ball. He continued playing in the torn uniform until it finally was ripped in half with a little over two-minutes remaining in the game. He threw the touchdown to Streeter in a jersey No. 6. Doss is usually in No. 17.
—Miller on his defense: “I thought our defense played well. We’ve been getting better and better as the season’s gone. They stepped up with another good performance tonight, got the ball back to our offense, we had a lot of three-and-outs, so we were able to get the ball back and get the thing going on offense.”
—Doss on playing during homecoming week: “I have dreamed of playing on homecoming since a little kid, so it was kind of like a dream come true. It was a very special moment.”
—Keondre Johnson on his performance on both sides of the ball: “It feels great, we needed it. We have too many losses this year, we needed a region win for sure. We showed great effort, especially on defense, we tried our hardest on offense.”
—Dorrien Walker on the win: “It was a big win, but we need to take it as too big because there are a lot more battles that we’re going to have to face as we go, as far as we go and as long as we go. We’re trying to go to the playoffs this year.”
—Saks (3-2) will host B.B. Comer (4-1) next week in a non-region matchup. Childersburg (1-4) will host Vincent (4-1) the same week.