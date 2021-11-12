Prep football: Saks advances to state quarterfinals for fourth time in five years

SAKS — Quarterback Sean Parnell put sentimentality aside after Friday night’s 36-22 Class 3A high school football playoff win over Oakman.
The Wildcats (11-1) advanced to the quarterfinals for the fourth time in five seasons under Coach Jonathan Miller. They will play Fyffe (9-1) next Friday night on the road.
Parnell wasn’t worried that he and other Wildcats seniors might have played their final home game at Saks Stadium.
“I’m hoping we can go to Fyffe and win, then come back here for a home game in the semifinals," he said. "That’s what I’m thinking about, not that this was my last home game.”
Can Saks win the state championship for Miller?
“We have the talent, maturity and senior experience to do it,” Parnell said. “If we’re going to do it, this might be the season.”
Parnell rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more as the Wildcats outlasted Oakman (10-3), a school about 40 miles northwest of Birmingham.
The key for Saks came with 3:29 left in the first half. The Wildcats stopped Oakman on a fourth-and-inches play near midfield, its first defensive stand of the game, and Parnell hit senior Shon Elston on a 57-yard touchdown strike on the next play. The score put Saks ahead 22-14 at halftime.
“I told Coach Miller, ‘Let’s take a shot.’ We had them reeling, feeling sorry for themselves after we stopped them on fourth down,” the 6-foot-0, 205-pound Parnell said. “We were thinking the same thing, and it worked.”
What to know
—Oakman running back Kaedyn Marchbanks had nine carries for 111 yards and two TDs in the first half. The 5-10, 160-pound senior scored on 34- and 58-yard runs in the first quarter.
—Parnell completed 9 of 14 passes for 211 yards.
—Saks senior wide receiver Jalen McCants, the star of last week’s 46-43 win over Plainview, caught a 56-yard TD pass from Parnell in the third quarter. Then McCants threw a two-point conversion pass to Elston, giving the Wildcats their largest lead of the game, 30-14.
—Saks senior running back Rickey Garrett rushed 19 times for 75 yards.
Who said
—Marchbanks, who rushed for 1,200 yards this season and helped Oakman win eight straight games after moving full time to the back field, said of playing his final high school game: “I am going to miss playing with my boys. I can tell you that right now.”
—Saks punter Dorrien Walker was the victim of a late, helmet-to-helmet hit by an Oakman defender late in the fourth quarter, but he was unfazed: “It’s football. It didn’t really affect me. I love the sport. I don’t mind getting hit.”
—McCants said he knew Oakman would be tough: “We capitalized on defense and delivered on offense."
—Miller, who has led the Wildcats to the quarterfinals in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021: “We have to continue to improve defensively and rely on our seniors. We are going to ride those guys on defense. Fyffe is going to try and road it down our throats.”
—Oakman Coach Ryan Hall said Saks is an outstanding team: “The margin for error against them is small. You can’t make a mistake. They’re so explosive. This was like a boxing match, back and forth.”
Next up
—Saks, the No. 1-seeded team from Region 5, will play at Fyffe on Friday. Fyffe routed Pennington, 43-14, to reach the quarterfinals.
—Oakman will “get back to work,” as Coach Hall said, “and come back strong next season.”