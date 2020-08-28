Prep football: Running game, goal-line stands lift unbeaten Saks

SAKS — Saks' Jonathan Miller says he has a young team, but whether the Wildcats are young, old or somewhere in between, they're winning ballgames.
With Friday night's 28-20 home win over Class 5A Talladega, the 3A Wildcats are now 2-0.
"This group is learning how to win," Miller said while his team walked off the field afterward. "It's still a relatively young team. They're learning how to win. Sometimes there's growing pains along the way. It's always good to learn after a win than after a loss."
Saks survived three lost fumbles and a holding penalty that negated a Jalen McCants kickoff return for a touchdown. The Wildcats also found a way through a speedy Talladega defense that cut off perimeter runs and the passing game, leaving Saks mostly to run between the tackles.
The Wildcats did it with a trio of runners: quarterback Sean Parnell and running backs Rickey Garrett and Will Mixson combined for 46 rushing attempts and 291 yards. Parnell passed only four times, including a 39-yarder early to Jaylon Cunningham.
Also, the Saks defense turned in two difference-making goal-line stands. In the second quarter with about 31 seconds to play, Saks stopped Talladega quarterback Nigel Scales for no gain on fourth-and-one at the 2-yard line.
In the fourth quarter with Saks leading 28-20 and more six minutes to go, Talladega had first-and-goal at the Wildcats' 7-yard line.
Talladega's Michael McGregor was stopped for no gain. Quarterback Nigel Scales got caught for a 3-yard loss. Then, Scales rushed for 5 yards to make it fourth-and-goal from the 5. On the next play, he rolled right and tried to slip a pass to Isaiah Cunningham, who was tightly covered. The pass sailed long.
"We had an idea the sneak was coming the first time, and our guys stuck their noses in there and made a play," Miller said. "At the end of the game, we bowed our back. That was pivotal. It was four or five minutes left in the game, and they had first-and-goal. Our guys bowed their backs. We didn't play great defensively a lot of the game but we had two huge stops when we needed them."
What to know
—Garrett rushed for 118 yards on 18 carries before leaving the game in the third quarter because of cramps. He scored twice on runs of 5 and 3 yards.
—Parnell rushed for 117 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. He also completed a successful two-point conversion pass to McCants. Parnell gained 97 of his rushing yards in the second half, picking up the pace after Garrett went out.
—Mixson had 56 yards on seven carries and scored a touchdown on a 13-yard run.
—For Talladega, Scales completed 7 of 12 passes for 100 yards and a 14-yard touchdown to McGregor, who caught four passes for 52 yards. He rushed for a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Larry Calhoun rushed for a touchdown.
—Malik Williams rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries, and Scales had 43 yards on 12 attempts.
Who said
—Miller on the turnovers: "We tried to give the game away three or four times. Way too many turnovers."
—Miller on the running game: "Any time you've got a team like Talladega that's got so much speed, it's tough to do a lot on the perimeter and through the air. So, for us to be able to come out and run it between the tackles definitely was the difference in the game. Ricky Garrett ran the ball hard before he went out with cramps. Sean Parnell kind of picked up the slack, and Will Mixon did, too."
Next up
—Saks will travel to Piedmont (1-0), while Talladega (0-2) is at Beauregard (0-2).