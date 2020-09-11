Prep football: Royal rushes for 261 yards in Alexandria's win

ODENVILLE — Ronnie Royal needed only 13 carries to rush for 261 yards in Alexandria's 38-0 win at St. Clair County on Friday night.
For good measure, he caught a pass and sprinted 80 yards for a touchdown. On defense, he tied Grady Trantham for team-high honors with eight tackles each.
Royal finished with three touchdowns, and Antonio Ross had two.
Alexandria scored four of its five touchdowns in the first half. The final touchdown came with 9:36 left in the third quarter, and the final points came in the fourth quarter when Cleat Forrest kicked a 27-yard field goal.
Royal scored the opening touchdown on a 26-yard run, and Ross added a 2-yard scoring run to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.
Royal caught the 80-yard touchdown pass from Javais McGhee in the second quarter. With three seconds before halftime, Wesley Wright found Ross for a 39-yard scoring pass.
After intermission, Royal scored on a 51-yard run.
Defensively, Trantham had a sack, and McGhee intercepted a pass.