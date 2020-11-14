Prep football: Royal, McGhee score two TDs apiece in Alexandria win

BIRMINGHAM — Ronnie Royal and Javais McGhee each scored two touchdowns as Alexandria advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs with a 32-21 victory over Parker on Friday.
The Valley Cubs (11-1) will host Pleasant Grove (9-2) next week.
Royal led Alexandria with 110 rushing yards on 24 carries and scored on runs of 2 and 5 yards. McGhee rushed for 65 yards on eight carries and scored on a 17-yard run. He also hauled in a 52-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Wesley Wright, who finished the game with 103 yards passing.
Antonio Ross added 55 rushing yards on six carries and caught four passes for 55 yards. C.J. Orr added 49 yards rushing on six carries.
Cleat Forrest kicked a 22-yard field goal, and completed an 8-yard pass to Grady Trantham for a two-point conversion.
On the defensive side of the ball, Trantham had two sacks and Ivonte Davis recorded two interceptions.