Prep football: Royal helps Alexandria make quick work of West Point

ALEXANDRIA — Sometimes it takes a step backward to take three steps forward.
Last week’s narrow loss was the step back for the Valley Cubs. While losing is never enjoyable, it did reveal some issues that Alexandria's needed to correct before its the first-round playoff game against West Point.
“We worked on some of the things we saw,” Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn said. “I challenged them and thought they came out and played well.”
The corrections worked, and Alexandria easily downed the Warriors 57-20 to advance to the second round.
From Alexandria’s first offensive possession, Ronnie Royal stole the show for the Valley Cubs. On the Cubs’ first play, Royal broke free for a 96-yard rushing touchdown, his first of six scores on the night. He totaled 332 rushing yards.
“(West Point) didn’t gang up on the run like I thought they would, and that opened up a lot of gaps for Ronnie. … I know he had a bunch of big runs, but he’ll tell you quick that when he’s running good that means the line is blocking good," Ginn said
On Alexandria’s next possession, Royal broke free for a 32-yard run that set him up with a 2-yard rushing touchdown on the next play.
“I just wanted to go out there and play hard,” Royal said. “We work hard in practice, and I went out and ran the ball hard.”
With 30 seconds remaining in the first half, quarterback David Wright found Javais McGhee open for a 35-yard score.
Midway through the fourth, Nick Merriwather scored the Valley Cubs’ final touchdown on a 4-yard run.
Royal scored his four other touchdowns on 10-, 54-, 8- and 43-yard carries.
On the other side of the ball, Alexandria’s defense had a big night, too.
Midway through the second quarter, West Point’s quarterback Will Cochran had found success in the air, moving the Warriors down field on 23- and 21-yard throws. However, Antonio Ross ended the Warriors’ drive when he intercepted the ball in the end zone.
“We knew that if we could get them to try and throw that we’d make a play,” Ginn said. “Ross made a good play.”
In the third quarter, the Warriors were finding success on the ground. Grady Thrantham ended their scoring dreams when he forced and recovered a fumble.
West Point was held scoreless until Alexandria started subbing in its second-team defense.
What to know
—Alexandria’s Wright picked up 77 passing yards and threw a successful two-point conversion.
—Austin Jeffers caught a two-point conversion.
—Braxton Tucker blocked a punt.
—West Point’s Cochran passed for 323 yards, threw for a touchdown and had two rushing scores.
—Kobe Bowers caught a touchdown for the Warriors.
—Kelton Washington rushed for 132 yards.
Who said
—Ginn on McGhee’s defense: “They didn’t throw at him at all, which shows that he’s a pretty dad-gum good defender.”
Next up
—Alexandria (10-1) travels to Birmingham to face Parker in the second round of the playoffs. West Point’s season ended at 4-7.