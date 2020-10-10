Prep football: Royal guns it for 309 yards in Alexandria win

LINCOLN — Ronnie Royal put on a show Friday night during Alexandria’s 42-17 victory over Lincoln at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium.
On his second carry of the game, the Valley Cubs’ star freshman was off to the races on a 69-yard yard touchdown. With no defender in sight, he was able to give teammate Javais McGhee a high-five before crossing the goal line.
And things just got better from there.
Royal finished with 309 yards on 20 carries and scored five of the Valley Cubs’ six touchdowns.
“Just a normal game for me," the freshman said. "Just trying to win the game for my team.”
Royal’s third carry went for a 68-yard touchdown. He added a 17-yard score in the second quarter and a 42-yarder in the third.
Royal’s only mistake came when he threw a second-half interception to Jafrondirc Davis that set up a fourth-quarter Lincoln touchdown. He responded to the miscue by pumping up the Alexandria crowd before scoring his final touchdown of the night on a 37-yard run.
“I was mad. They was talking mess,” Royal said. “I was just trying to keep my cool and play ball.”
What to know
—Alexandria scored on its first three possessions to take a commanding 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Rain played a factor during the second quarter, as the Valley Cubs failed to score on two of their three possessions.
—Alexandria finished with 430 yards of total offense, 355 rushing and 75 passing. Antonio Ross scored a touchdown on a 15-yard run and finished with three carries for 36 yards and one catch for 26. McGhee hauled in four passes for 49 yards.
—Three Valley Cubs completed passes. Royal was 2-for-3 for 21 yards, McGhee was 1-for-3 for 26 yards, and Wesley Wright was 2-for-6 for 28 yards.
—Alexandria kicker Cleat Forrest was 7-for-7 on extra-point attempts.
—Lincoln’s offense was led by running back Latavious Wilson, who finished with 110 yards on 27 carries. He scored on a 1-yard run after Davis’ interception.
—Quarterback Jack Poarch struggled in the rain, completing only 4 of 16 passes for 77 yards. He did complete a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jakorrian Davis with 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter to cut the Golden Bears’ halftime deficit to 28-7.
—Lincoln kicker Nick Munroe made a 25-yard field goal and both of his extra-point attempts.
Who said
—Alexandria coach Todd Ginn on dealing with the rain after a fast start: “It was important for us to get out to a good start, and I thought we did. I thought we lost focus a little bit when the rain started coming and made some mistakes there that we usually don’t make.”
—Ginn on Royal: “Ronnie is a good player. These guys love him and block for him really well. … Ronnie just had a special night tonight. We figured, watching film, that he would probably have a good night.”
Next up
—Alexandria (7-0, 5-0 Class 5A, Region 6) hosts Moody next week, while Lincoln (1-7, 1-4) hits the road to face Hayden.