Prep football: Royal goes down — briefly — but Alexandria keeps rolling

ALEXANDRIA — Crisis averted.
Alexandria fans were likely holding their breath late in the first quarter when star freshman Ronnie Royal limped off the field with a lower-leg injury.
“Some dude, he landed on my foot. It was straight up, and he landed on it,” Royal said. “I thought it was my ankle, but it was just my foot, and I’m fine.”
He proved to be more than fine in the Valley Cubs’ 38-14 win over Corner at Lou Scales Stadium on Friday night.
The Alexandria faithful were allowed to exhale when Royal returned to action five plays later, opening the second quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run.
Royal vanquished any remaining concerns when he showed his typical burst on a 43-yard touchdown run late in the half.
He went on to catch a 35-yard yard touchdown pass from quarterback Wesley Wright and even completed a 65-yard shovel pass to Antonio Ross for a score.
Believe it or not, Royal said it’s not the first time he’s had rushing, receiving and passing touchdowns in the same game.
“Everybody knows Ronnie is a special player,” Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said. “Ronnie works so hard that he deserves whatever he gets.”
Royal finished with 93 rushing yards on nine carries and two catches for 48 yards.
What to know
—After Royal left the contest, Nick Merriweather stepped up in his absence. Merriweather carried the ball on three straight plays, gaining 15, 23 and 12 yards, before Royal returned to score the game’s first touchdown.
—Two other members of Alexandria’s “Three-Headed Monster” had productive nights as well. In addition to Ross’ touchdown on the shovel pass from Royal, he scored on a 39-yard run. Javais McGhee finished the night with 49 yards receiving and 18 rushing.
—Alexandria’s starting unit finished with 360 yards of total offense. Its best stretch came early in the third quarter when it rattled off three touchdowns in the span of four plays.
—Luis Torres made a 47-yard field goal on the last play of the second quarter that gave the Valley Cubs a 17-0 lead at halftime. Alexandria’s other kicker, Cleat Forrest, made all of his extra-point attempts.
—Wright finished the game 4-of-7 passing for 97 yards.
Who said
—Ginn on Royal returning to the game: “Anytime Ronnie can play, he’s going to play. He’s tough. He’s a tough kid.”
—Ginn on Alexandria’s kickers: “I tell people we’re really blessed we got two really good kickers. We’re going to keep giving them chances, and hopefully they’ll keep performing.”
—Ginn on Alexandria’s third quarter: “Our first half, I didn’t think we brought the intensity that we needed to, so I challenged them at halftime a little bit, and I thought the second half, the first six minutes is all we played the starters, and I thought the first six minutes we played really well.”
Next up
—Alexandria (4-0, 3-0 Class 5A, Region 6) travels to Cleburne County for a non-region matchup next week.