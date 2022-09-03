 Skip to main content
Prep football: Ross shines, but Alexandria falls at Moody

Kirsten Fiscus

MOODY — Antonio Ross rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns, but Alexandria fell to Moody 42-27 in Friday’s Class 5A, Region 6 opener for both teams.

Ross also caught two passes for 25 yards.