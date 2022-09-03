Prep football: Ross shines, but Alexandria falls at Moody

MOODY — Antonio Ross rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns, but Alexandria fell to Moody 42-27 in Friday’s Class 5A, Region 6 opener for both teams.
Ross also caught two passes for 25 yards.
Alexandria (0-2, 0-1) tied the game 7-7 on Ross’ 1-yard touchdown run at 4:39 of the first quarter, but Moody scored the next two touchdowns.
Ross added a 26-yard touchdown run to bring JSU within 22-14 at 10:04 of the third and a 4-yard score to make it 29-21 at 1:20, but the Valley Cubs came no closer.
Ty Brown’s 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was Alexandria’s final score. Brown added 71 yards on 13 carries for the Valley Cubs and was second on the team with six tackles.
Levi Brewster finished with eight tackles, including one tackle for loss.
Alexandria will play a region game at Lincoln this week.