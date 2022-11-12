Prep football: Ronnie Royal scores three TDs as Gulf Shores knocks out Clay Central

LINEVILLE — Playoff football at Clay-Central High School is something Alabama high school football fans can’t understand until they experience it.
The winning atmosphere that Danny Horn has established in Clay County was the host of a battle between two Class 5A elites. Gulf Shores traveled to Clay-Central and escaped with a 26-21 win in a program-changing game for the Dolphins.
“There are four of five plays that determine the outcome of the game,” Horn said. “They made plays and we didn’t.”
Gulf Shores came into the 2022 season as one of the most notable squads in the state. The Dolphins are led by versatile athlete Ronnie Royal, a former Alexandria High standout.
Clay-Central has captured 5A titles in both 2018 and 2019 and has a talented running back in Terry Heflin, the workhorse of the Vols’ offense for much of the season.
Clay-Central’s Terry Heflin finished with 35 carries for 286 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Gulf Shores’ Ronnie Royal tallied 154 all purpose yards and three touchdowns on 17 touches.
Heflin struck first in the game. On the opening play of the game, he took a direct handoff up the middle and sprinted down the field for a 73-yard rushing score.
That play could have been detrimental to the Dolphins, especially in a difficult road environment. However, after exchanging three-and-outs, Gulf Shores’ Royal fought through defenders and scored on a 9-yard run.
As it looked like Clay-Central might be snatching away the game’s momentum, Gulf Shores defensive back Bradon Jackson steps in front of a pass and takes it back 80 yards for a touchdown, which gave the Dolphins the halftime lead.
The Dolphins capitalized on the opening drive of the second half when the kickoff was returned into Vols territory. Brendon Byrd found Royal across the middle, who walked into the end zone for the second time in the game.
The Clay-Central fans were left stunned after watching their team surrender 20 unanswered points to Gulf Shores. But the Vols answered back as only a championship team would.
Heflin and his offensive line walked back onto the field determined to take over the game. Clay-Central went on to score on back-to-back drives, on runs of 6 and 10 yards from Heflin. This allowed the Vols to take the 21-20 lead with just four minutes in regulation.
A scary moment occurred on the Dolphins next drive. Royal took a handoff around the left side of the field and attempted to stiff arm a Clay-Central defender. As he did, another defender dragged him down from behind causing his head to hit the ground. Vols coaches called for medical personnel as Royal lay in pain on the ground.
Royal collected himself and walked off the field, with the assumption that he was likely out of the game. However, just a few minutes later, fans could see his No. 2 jersey as Royal sprinted back from the sidelines. To the disbelief of Vols fans, Royal took a handoff just two plays later into the end zone and clinched the win for the Dolphins after a defensive stop.
—Gulf Shores advances to the third round of the AHSAA playoffs for the first time in school history.
—Clay-Central’s Denzel McNeil picked off GS’s Brenden Byrd while also having two tackles for loss.
—Gulf Shores’ Royal on his mentality: “You just have to score. It doesn’t matter how many plays they make, it's always 0-0.”
—Gulf Shores coach Mark Hudspeth on the importance of the win: “This is a community win. This is important for hopefully making our program elite.”
—Clay Central (9-3) has been eliminated from the AHSAA playoffs. Gulf Shores (11-1) advanced to host Faith Academy next week.