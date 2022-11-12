 Skip to main content
Prep football: Ronnie Royal scores three TDs as Gulf Shores knocks out Clay Central

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

LINEVILLE — Playoff football at Clay-Central High School is something Alabama high school football fans can’t understand until they experience it.

The winning atmosphere that Danny Horn has established in Clay County was the host of a battle between two Class 5A elites. Gulf Shores traveled to Clay-Central and escaped with a 26-21 win in a program-changing game for the Dolphins.