Prep football: Robertson accounts for xx TDs in Oxford road win

The Oxford Yellow Jackets are ready to go. Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Robertson scored four first-half touchdowns as Oxford scored a 35-20 win at Class 7A Huntsville on Friday night.

Roberts caught a trio of touchdown passes from Mason Mims and ran for a fourth. Oxford led 14-13 early in the second quarter before taking control with a pair of touchdowns before halftime.