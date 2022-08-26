Prep football: Robertson accounts for four TDs in Oxford road win

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Robertson scored four first-half touchdowns as Oxford scored a 35-20 win at Class 7A Huntsville on Friday night.
Robertson caught a trio of touchdown passes from Mason Mims and ran for a fourth. Oxford led 14-13 early in the second quarter before taking control with a pair of touchdowns before halftime.
Oxford added another touchdown in the third quarter when Mims found Nick Richardson for his fourth touchdown pass.
Huntsville made the final score close with a fourth quarter touchdown.
Huntsville scored first, but the Yellow Jackets got their first points when Mims hooked up with Robertson 12 seconds left in the first quarter. That tied it 7-7.
Mims threw another touchdown pass to Robertson with 8:57 left in the second period to put the Yellow Jackets ahead 14-13.
Robertson rushed for a touchdown and a 21-13 lead with 5:21 left in the half. Then with 44 seconds before intermission, Robertson caught another long pass from Mims to make it 28-13.
With 11 seconds to go in the third quarter, Oxford poured it on with another touchdown. Mims' fourth TD pass of the night went to Nick Richardson.