Prep football: Red-hot Wellborn storms to its fifth straight victory

WEAVER — Three games into the season, Wellborn still was looking for its first win.
Now, the Panthers have won five straight after walking out of Bill Bryan Stadium on Friday night with a 66-19 win over Weaver.
Wellborn (5-3) rolled up an impressive 469 yards of total offense on its way to clinching a playoff berth.
The win was a historic one in Jeff Smith’s 13-year tenure as head coach of the Panthers. Hokes Bluff’s loss to Piedmont assured Wellborn’s third straight postseason appearance, Smith’s 10th overall.
When asked what that number means to him, Smith responded, “I’m proud to be the coach at Wellborn. I played out here, and it means a lot to me.”
Smith added, “It’s not me, it’s about we.”
Smith may be correct, as his team has one of the most cohesive offensive units in Calhoun County. In Friday’s game, 11 different players received an offensive touch. Beau Neely, the leader of the unit, took both of his receptions to the end zone for scores of 64 and 65 yards. Neely also took a second quarter kickoff 78 yards for his third touchdown.
Jesse Lewis had four rushing touchdowns and 124 yards of his own for Wellborn. Other contributors included Kevin Clark with 73 rushing yards and Xavier Parker who had 20 yards and one rushing score.
Wellborn quarterback Grayson Johnson went 3-for-3 passing with 138 yards and his two touchdowns to Neely.
“We started off 0-3 and got five straight wins,” Smith said. “I’m so proud of 'em. We made some mistakes tonight, but all of them are fixable.”
Those mistakes were part of the reason Weaver was able to show signs of production. In the first half, Wellborn committed nine penalties, many of them on the defensive side of the football. In Weaver’s first scoring drive in the game, the Bearcats found themselves with 34 yards of productivity, but only 4 yards of offense because of a personal foul and pass interference penalty.
Weaver’s Kaden Gooden was also able to take advantage of Wellborn’s inconsistent secondary for two touchdowns and 101 yards passing.
The penalty issues have been evident throughout the season for the Panthers. It hasn't cost Wellborn a win, as the Bearcats have had an advantage in talent. However, a matchup against Piedmont next week and future playoff matchups will show how well Wellborn can find a solution.
When asked about the mistakes, Jeff Smith said his team is “emotional,” he went on to add that he links some of it to his team’s youth.
Wellborn does have a lot of youth on their team who will be asked to continue growing if the Panthers will make another run in the playoffs. For now, Jeff Smith couldn’t be happier with his team’s improvement and mental toughness shown through the 2021 season.
What to know
—This season marks Wellborn’s 10th postseason appearance in Jeff Smith’s 13 seasons as head coach.
—Weaver has allowed at least 40 points in 6 games this season, totaling 373 points allowed.
—Weaver running back Payton Martin had 15 carries for 76 yards and one touchdown.
Who said
—Jeff Smith on historic win: “I’ve had some outstanding coaches and great players. I reflect on some of them now, and I love them so much. I’m very humbled by it”
Next up
—Wellborn (5-3, 4-2 Class 3A, Region 5) will travel to Piedmont next Friday for their regular-season finale. Weaver (1-7, 1-5 Class 3A, Region 5) will also be on the road next week at Ohatchee.