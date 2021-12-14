Prep football realignment:: Oxford back with 6A powers; local 3A teams broken up

Alabama High School Athletic Association reclassification and realignment paired Oxford back with Class 6A powers Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville and split Calhoun County's 3A teams in different regions.
The AHSAA announced enrollment numbers and reclassification for all of its member schools Tuesday, along with region and area alignments for fall sports. The announcement covers the next two-year reclassification cycle, which starts in the 2022-23 school year.
In The Star's coverage area, Pleasant Valley, Spring Garden, Woodland and Randolph County changed classifications. Pleasant Valley moved down from 3A to 2A and Spring Garden from 2A back to 1A. Randolph County bumped back up to 3A and Woodland back up to 2A.
The biggest news saw Oxford move back into one of 6A's toughest regions. Region 6 will feature the last three 6A state champions ... Clay-Chalkville (2021), Pinson Valley (2020) and Oxford (2019). They align with Center Point, up from 5A, Huffman, Pell City and Shades Valley.
"We are excited about the new region," Oxford coach Sam Adams said. "There's no better way to get ready for the playoffs than taking on the best 6A has to offer during the season."
Oxford's 6A region. pic.twitter.com/hQWIahbmM3— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) December 14, 2021
That's a strength-of-region upgrade for Oxford, which won Region 7 this season, beating out Arab, Fort Payne and others.
The previous realignment cycle prompted then-Oxford coach Keith Etheredge to schedule up in non-region play, with opponents including 7A powers Thompson and Central-Phenix City and 5A power Pleasant Grove. Back in a tougher region, Oxford can rethink non-region scheduling.
“We likely won’t be playing three state finalists in our non-region games, but we will still be looking for tough opponents,” Adams said.
Elsewhere, Calhoun County will go from six 3A teams to five with Pleasant Valley moving down, and the remaining 3A teams will split into different regions. Saks, Weaver and Wellborn go south to Region 4, along with Randolph County, Beulah, Childersburg and Dadeville.
"I'm glad that Wellborn and Weaver are in there with us," said Saks coach Jonathan Miller, who coached his team to the 3A semifinals this season. "There will be some long bus trips.
"Change is good sometimes, though."
Saks, Wellborn, Weaver go south pic.twitter.com/0yG5HyV22b— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) December 14, 2021
Piedmont and Ohatchee stay north and align with Geraldine, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Plainview, Sylvania and Westbrook Christian, which moves up from 2A.
Piedmont, Ohatchee get new region foes. pic.twitter.com/F6pITj90Pe— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) December 14, 2021
For other coverage-area teams, alignments stayed largely the same.
Alexandria remains in 5A and will continue to share Region 6 with Leeds, Lincoln, Moody and St. Clair County. Southside and Springville, both down from 6A, move in.
Alexandria pic.twitter.com/njSiIN3VIH— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) December 14, 2021
Clay Central stays south in 5A, Region 4, along with Beauregard, Elmore County, Sylacauga, Tallassee and Valley.
Clay Central pic.twitter.com/8p6Z0r976N— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) December 14, 2021
Anniston and Jacksonville remain in Class 4A, Region 4, as do Cleburne County, Handley, Munford and White Plains. Talladega, down from 5A, replaces Cherokee County, which moved north.
Jacksonville was borderline to move up to 5A, ranking eighth in 4A in terms of average daily enrollment (382.1).
"I knew it would be close this time," Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. "Our biggest classes will be part of reclassifying in two years, so this might be our last go around (in 4A)."
Pleasant Valley's 2A region features Holly Pond, also down from 3A, Cleveland, Gaston, Locust Fork, Southeastern-Blount and West End-Walnut Grove.
"We are very excited about going to 2A," Pleasant Valley coach Jonathan Nix said. "We're looking forward to seeing our kids grow in the weight room and be ready in the fall."
Pleasant Valley's 2A region. pic.twitter.com/RK3JV82LO9— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) December 14, 2021
Ranburne's 2A life improved with a new region that no longer includes Lanett and Reeltown. In Region 4, Ranburne remains aligned with B.B. Comer and reunites with Woodland, which spent two years in 1A. The region also features Central Coosa, Fayetteville, Isabella and Thorsby.
Life gets better for Ranburne, and Woodland back up to 2A. pic.twitter.com/mFK9tE4vcl— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) December 14, 2021
In Class 1A, Spring Garden moves back into Region 6 with Donoho, replacing Woodland. Ragland, Talladega County Central, Victory Christian, Wadley and Winterboro remain in the region.
Spring Garden back in Donoho's region. pic.twitter.com/jzw0tuHkBw— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) December 14, 2021
In statewide moves of interest, Fyffe moved back to 2A from 3A, but Madison Academy bumped down from 4A to 3A. Class 4A state champion Vigor moved up to 5A.
This story will be updated.