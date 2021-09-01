You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football rankings: The latest poll

Jax Aleaxandria sights

Game referee Ron Burgess does the traditional coin toss with the game captains of both teams before the AHSAA football game between Jacksonville and Alexandria in Jacksonville. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

1. Thompson (22); 2-0; 264

2. Hoover; 2-0; 192

3. Auburn; 2-0; 175

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-0; 159

5. Central-Phenix City; 2-0; 134

6. Theodore; 2-0; 110

7. Daphne; 1-0; 86

8. James Clemens; 2-0; 62

9. Enterprise; 2-0; 42

10. Oak Mountain; 2-0; 27

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (1-1) 2, Baker (1-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

1. Spanish Fort (19); 2-0; 255

2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 2-0; 197

3. Pinson Valley (2); 1-1; 179

4. Briarwood; 2-0; 160

5. Mountain Brook; 2-0; 126

6. Hartselle; 2-0; 98

7. Homewood; 2-0; 85

8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 1-1; 45

9. Opelika; 0-2; 41

10. Eufaula; 1-1; 27

Others receiving votes: Helena (2-0) 21, McAdory (2-0) 17, McGill-Toolen (0-1) 2, Hueytown (1-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Pike Road (19); 2-0; 253

2. Pleasant Grove (3); 1-0; 203

3. Central-Clay Co.; 2-0; 167

4. Leeds; 2-0; 146

5. Faith-Mobile; 1-1; 124

6. Alexandria; 1-0; 97

7. Russellville; 2-0; 94

8. Guntersville; 1-1; 50

9. St. Paul’s; 0-2; 42

10. UMS-Wright; 1-1; 25

Others receiving votes: Andalusia (1-1) 24, Fairview (2-0) 15, Greenville (2-0) 8, Tallassee (1-1) 5, Fairfield (1-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Gordo (18); 2-0; 252

2. Handley (4); 1-0; 206

3. Madison Aca.; 1-1; 154

4. West Limestone; 1-0; 130

5. Vigor; 2-0; 113

6. American Chr.; 1-1; 111

7. Williamson; 1-1; 109

8. Jackson; 2-0; 71

9 (tie). Anniston; 2-0; 35

9 (tie). Jacksonville; 1-1; 35

Others receiving votes: Bibb Co. (2-0) 20, Oneonta (2-0) 5, Etowah (0-1) 3, Mobile Chr. (0-1) 3, Montevallo (2-0) 3, Priceville (1-0) 3, St. James (1-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Fyffe (21); 1-0; 261

2. Piedmont (1); 1-0; 198

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 2-0; 179

4. Plainview; 1-0; 145

5. Flomaton; 1-0; 131

6. Bayside Aca.; 2-0; 99

7. Montgomery Aca.; 1-1; 63

8. Trinity; 2-0; 36

9. Slocomb; 0-1; 35

10. Saks; 2-0; 32

Others receiving votes: Dadeville (1-0) 14, Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-2) 13, Opp (1-1) 11, T.R. Miller (1-1) 9, Excel (2-0) 7, Danville (2-0) 6, Thomasville (0-1) 4, Southside-Selma (1-0) 3, Winfield (2-0) 3, Chickasaw (1-0) 2, Ohatchee (0-2) 2, Phil Campbell (1-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Mars Hill Bible (16); 1-1; 240

2. Lanett (3); 1-1; 186

3. Geneva Co. (1); 1-0; 164

4. Spring Garden (2); 1-0; 158

5. Elba; 2-0; 139

6. Abbeville; 0-1; 126

7. Clarke Co.; 0-1; 84

8. Westbrook Chr.; 1-0; 79

9. North Sand Mountain; 0-1; 27

10. Addison; 2-0; 26

Others receiving votes: Falkville (1-1) 7, Whitesburg Chr. (1-1) 5, B.B. Comer (1-1) 3, Thorsby (2-0) 3, Houston Co. (2-0) 2, Leroy (1-0) 2, Lamar Co. (2-0) 1, Orange Beach (2-0) 1, Sand Rock (1-0) 1.

CLASS 1A

1. Brantley (18); 0-0; 248

2. Sweet Water (4); 1-0; 206

3. Pickens Co.; 1-0; 182

4. Maplesville; 2-0; 155

5 (tie). Linden; 0-1; 117

5 (tie). Millry; 1-0; 117

7. McKenzie; 1-0; 89

8. Loachapoka; 1-0; 62

9. Marion Co.; 2-0; 27

10. Decatur Heritage; 0-2; 16

Others receiving votes: Cedar Bluff (0-1) 14, Notasulga (2-0) 10, Ragland (2-0) 4, Berry (0-1) 2, Sumiton Chr. (2-0) 2, Hubbertville (1-0) 1, Keith (2-0) 1, Wadley (2-0) 1.

AISA

1. Escambia Aca. (22); 2-0; 264

2. Autauga Aca.; 2-0; 190

3. Glenwood; 1-1; 169

4. Pike Liberal Arts; 1-1; 156

5. Chambers Aca.; 2-0; 144

6. Patrician; 1-0; 104

7. Morgan Aca.; 1-0; 75

8. Bessemer Aca.; 0-1; 64

9. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 0-1; 31

10. Macon-East; 1-1; 26

Others receiving votes: Sparta (1-0) 18, Crenshaw Chr. (0-1) 3, Edgewood (2-0) 3, Jackson Aca. (2-0) 3, Valiant Cross (1-0) 3, Banks Aca. (2-0) 1.

