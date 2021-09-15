Prep football rankings: The latest poll

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (22); 4-0; 264
2. Hoover; 4-0; 195
3. Auburn; 4-0; 174
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-0; 156
5. Central-Phenix City; 4-0; 132
6. Theodore; 4-0; 113
7. James Clemens; 4-0; 81
8. Enterprise; 4-0; 65
9. Oak Mountain; 4-0; 51
10. Fairhope; 3-1; 20
Others receiving votes: Baker (3-1) 1, Daphne (1-2) 1, Prattville (3-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
1. Spanish Fort (20); 4-0; 258
2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 4-0; 199
3. Pinson Valley (1); 3-1; 178
4. Briarwood; 4-0; 151
5. Mountain Brook; 4-0; 129
6. Hartselle; 4-0; 108
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-1; 68
8. McAdory; 4-0; 63
9. Opelika; 2-2; 53
10. Helena; 4-0; 37
Others receiving votes: Homewood (3-1) 4, Jackson-Olin (3-0) 2, Pelham (3-1) 2, Hueytown (3-1) 1, Northridge (4-0) 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Pike Road (20); 4-0; 256
2. Pleasant Grove (2); 3-0; 200
3. Central-Clay Co.; 4-0; 178
4. Leeds; 4-0; 146
5. Faith-Mobile; 3-1; 119
6. Alexandria; 3-0; 111
7. Russellville; 4-0; 94
8. Guntersville; 3-1; 58
9. UMS-Wright; 3-1; 57
10. Greenville; 4-0; 20
Others receiving votes: Parker (4-0) 9, St. Paul’s (1-3) 3, Andalusia (2-2) 2, Ardmore (4-0) 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Handley (20); 2-0; 255
2. Madison Aca. (2); 3-1; 187
3. Vigor; 4-0; 170
4. American Chr.; 3-1; 146
5. Gordo; 3-1; 140
6. Bibb Co.; 4-0; 98
7. Williamson; 2-2; 63
8. West Limestone; 2-1; 48
9. Northside; 3-1; 42
10. Central-Florence; 4-0; 22
Others receiving votes: Anniston (3-1) 17, Etowah (2-1) 12, Brooks (4-0) 9, Hamilton (4-0) 9, Straughn (4-0) 9, Cherokee Co. (2-1) 7, Mobile Chr. (2-1) 5, Cleburne Co. (4-0) 4, Jacksonville (2-2) 4, St. Michael (2-1) 3, West Blocton (4-0) 3, St. James (3-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Fyffe (20); 3-0; 258
2. Piedmont (2); 3-0; 200
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 4-0; 180
4. Plainview; 3-0; 148
5. Flomaton; 3-0; 131
6. Trinity; 4-0; 86
7. Montgomery Aca.; 3-1; 84
8. Slocomb; 2-1; 49
9. Bayside Aca.; 3-1; 31
10. Opp; 3-1; 28
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-2) 21, Winfield (4-0) 13, T.R. Miller (3-1) 12, Thomasville (2-1) 5, Lauderdale Co. (4-0) 3, Ohatchee (2-2) 2, Saks (3-1) 2, Excel (2-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 3-1; 248
2. Lanett (3); 3-1; 204
3. Spring Garden (2); 3-0; 180
4. Clarke Co.; 2-1; 147
5. Elba; 3-1; 100
6. Falkville; 3-1; 80
7. Sand Rock; 3-0; 62
8. Ariton; 4-0; 56
9. Geneva Co.; 2-1; 55
10. G.W. Long; 2-0; 45
Others receiving votes: Leroy (3-0) 28, Addison (3-1) 19, Abbeville (1-2) 11, Midfield (3-0) 5, Ranburne (3-1) 5, Colbert Co. (3-1) 4, Luverne (2-0) 3, B.B. Comer (2-2) 1, Cottonwood (2-2) 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (18); 2-0; 249
2. Sweet Water (3); 3-0; 202
3. Pickens Co. (1); 3-0; 185
4. Maplesville; 4-0; 156
5. Millry; 3-0; 130
6. Loachapoka; 2-0; 105
7. Keith; 4-0; 64
8. Decatur Heritage; 2-2; 54
9. Notasulga; 4-0; 50
10. Wadley; 4-0; 21
Others receiving votes: Marion Co. (3-1) 18, Cedar Bluff (2-1) 10, Samson (3-1) 5, Meek (3-1) 2, Winterboro (3-1) 2, Gaylesville (3-1) 1.
AISA
1. Escambia Aca. (22); 4-0; 264
2. Autauga Aca.; 3-0; 195
3. Pike Liberal Arts; 3-1; 173
4. Chambers Aca.; 4-0; 153
5. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 2-1; 124
6. Glenwood; 2-2; 100
7. Sparta; 3-0; 66
8. Jackson Aca.; 4-0; 42
9 (tie). Bessemer Aca.; 1-2; 37
9 (tie). Morgan Aca.; 2-1; 37
Others receiving votes: Macon-East (2-2) 19, Crenshaw Chr. (2-1) 15, Patrician (1-2) 12, Banks Aca. (3-1) 5, Lee-Scott (1-2) 5, Monroe Aca. (1-2) 5, Edgewood (3-1) 2.