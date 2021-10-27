You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football rankings: The latest poll

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (19); 10-0; 237

2. Thompson; 9-1; 177

3. Central-Phenix City (1); 9-0; 163

4. Auburn; 8-1; 137

5. James Clemens; 10-0; 112

6. Fairhope; 8-1; 104

7. Theodore; 8-1; 78

8. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 70

9. Prattville; 6-3; 20

10. Baker; 6-3; 17

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (7-3) 13, Oak Mountain (6-3) 12.

CLASS 6A

1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 9-0; 237

2. Hartselle (1); 10-0; 180

3. Mountain Brook; 8-1; 156

4. Helena; 9-0; 125

5. Spanish Fort; 8-1; 115

6. Briarwood; 8-1; 98

7. Saraland; 8-2; 85

8. Hueytown; 8-1; 75

9. Pinson Valley; 6-3; 31

10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 7-2; 19

Others receiving votes: Opelika (7-3) 10, Muscle Shoals (8-1) 5, Gardendale (7-2) 3, Oxford (6-3) 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Pike Road (17); 8-0; 231

2. Pleasant Grove (3); 8-1; 184

3. Alexandria; 9-0; 163

4. Guntersville; 8-1; 128

5. UMS-Wright; 8-1; 120

6. Russellville; 8-1; 86

7. Leeds; 9-1; 83

8. Parker; 8-1; 57

9. Central-Clay Co.; 7-2; 36

10. St. Paul’s; 6-3; 17

Others receiving votes: Fairview (8-1) 14, Sylacauga (7-2) 9, Tallassee (6-2) 8, Greenville (7-2) 4.

CLASS 4A

1. Madison Aca. (16); 8-1; 226

2. Vigor (4); 9-0; 187

3. American Chr.; 8-1; 161

4. Handley; 7-1; 130

5. Northside; 8-1; 114

6. Brooks; 9-0; 97

7. Gordo; 7-2; 90

8. St. James; 8-1; 58

9. Jackson; 8-2; 36

10. Anniston*; 5-4; 28

Others receiving votes: Priceville (8-1) 5, Bibb Co. (8-2) 4, Oneonta (9-1) 4.

*—Record includes two forfeit losses.

CLASS 3A

1. Catholic-Montgomery (19); 10-0; 237

2. Piedmont (1); 8-1; 170

3. Fyffe; 7-1; 154

4. Winfield; 10-0; 146

5. Lauderdale Co.; 9-0; 111

6. Saks; 9-1; 100

7. Trinity; 8-1; 74

8. T.R. Miller; 7-2; 66

9. Opp; 8-2; 30

10. Bayside Aca.; 7-2; 23

Others receiving votes: Geraldine (6-3) 11, Montgomery Aca. (7-2) 8, Ohatchee* (7-2) 6, Slocomb (6-3) 2, Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-5) 1, Southside-Selma (8-1) 1.

*—Record includes one forfeit win.

CLASS 2A

1. Clarke Co. (14); 8-1; 220

2. Lanett (6); 8-2; 196

3. Mars Hill Bible; 7-2; 162

4. Elba; 9-1; 141

5. Spring Garden; 9-0; 113

6. Ariton; 9-1; 92

7. Cleveland; 7-2; 80

8. G.W. Long; 7-1; 65

9. Leroy*; 2-7; 28

10. B.B. Comer; 8-2; 18

Others receiving votes: Isabella (7-2) 11, Midfield (8-1) 6, Luverne (7-1) 3, Lexington (7-2) 2, Pisgah (6-3) 2, Tanner (6-3) 1.

*—Record includes six forfeit losses.

CLASS 1A

1. Brantley (16); 8-0; 227

2. Sweet Water (4); 9-0; 191

3. Maplesville; 9-0; 162

4. Pickens Co.; 8-1; 137

5. Decatur Heritage; 8-2; 110

6. Wadley; 9-0; 105

7. Notasulga; 8-1; 81

8. Keith; 7-1; 57

9. Loachapoka; 6-2; 38

10. Cedar Bluff; 6-3; 10

Others receiving votes: Hubbertville (7-2) 8, Millry* (7-2) 7, Sumiton Chr. (7-2) 4, Kinston (7-3) 2, R.A. Hubbard (6-3) 1.

*—Record includes one forfeit win.

AISA

1. Autauga Aca. (19); 9-0; 237

2. Escambia Aca.; 8-1; 177

3. Pike Liberal Arts (1); 8-1; 166

4. Chambers Aca.; 8-1; 140

5. Patrician; 6-2; 102

6. Lee-Scott; 6-2; 85

7. Jackson Aca.; 8-1; 84

8. Glenwood; 5-3; 53

9. Sparta; 7-1; 50

10. Lowndes Aca.; 7-3; 30

Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Aca. (5-4) 6, Crenshaw Chr. (6-2) 5, Macon-East (6-4) 5.

