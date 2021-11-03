You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football rankings: The final poll

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (19); 10-0; 237

2. Thompson; 9-1; 179

3. Central-Phenix City (1); 10-0; 164

4. Auburn; 8-2; 119

5. James Clemens; 10-0; 118

6. Fairhope; 9-1; 110

7. Theodore; 9-1; 81

8. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 69

9. Prattville; 7-3; 38

10. Baker; 7-3; 18

Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (6-4) 4, Enterprise (7-3) 3.

CLASS 6A

1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 10-0; 237

2. Hartselle (1); 10-0; 180

3. Mountain Brook; 9-1; 161

4. Spanish Fort; 9-1; 128

5. Briarwood; 9-1; 112

6. Saraland; 8-2; 98

7. Hueytown; 9-1; 84

8. Helena; 9-1; 56

9. Pinson Valley; 7-3; 36

10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 8-2; 25

Others receiving votes: Opelika (7-3) 13, Muscle Shoals (9-1) 7, Gardendale (8-2) 3.

CLASS 5A

1. Pike Road (16); 9-0; 228

2. Pleasant Grove (3); 8-1; 181

3. Alexandria (1); 10-0; 169

4. UMS-Wright; 9-1; 129

5. Guntersville; 9-1; 123

6. Leeds; 9-1; 87

7. Parker; 9-1; 77

8. Central-Clay Co.; 8-2; 55

9. Russellville; 8-2; 42

10. St. Paul’s; 7-3; 28

Others receiving votes: Fairview (9-1) 11, Tallassee (7-2) 9, Sylacauga (7-3) 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Madison Aca. (19); 9-1; 237

2. American Chr. (1); 9-1; 182

3. Vigor; 9-1; 147

4. Northside; 9-1; 130

5. Brooks; 10-0; 115

6. Gordo; 8-2; 97

7. Handley; 7-2; 89

8. St. James; 9-1; 63

9. Jackson; 8-2; 40

10. Anniston; 5-4; 20

Others receiving votes: Bibb Co. (8-2) 7, Priceville (9-1) 7, Oneonta (9-1) 5, Randolph (9-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Catholic-Montgomery (19); 10-0; 237

2. Fyffe; 8-1; 166

3. Winfield; 10-0; 152

4. Piedmont (1); 8-2; 143

5. Saks; 9-1; 118

6. T.R. Miller; 8-2; 91

7. Lauderdale Co.; 9-1; 82

8. Opp; 8-2; 43

9. Trinity; 8-2; 39

10. Bayside Aca.; 8-2; 35

Others receiving votes: Geraldine (7-3) 14, Ohatchee (8-2) 12, Montgomery Aca. (7-3) 3, Slocomb (7-3) 3, Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-5) 1, Southside-Selma (9-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Lanett (18); 8-2; 234

2. Clarke Co. (2); 8-2; 165

3. Elba; 9-1; 156

4. Mars Hill Bible; 7-3; 134

5. Spring Garden; 10-0; 132

6. Ariton; 9-1; 100

7. Cleveland; 8-2; 80

8. G.W. Long; 8-1; 74

9. B.B. Comer; 8-2; 37

10. Luverne; 8-1; 8

Others receiving votes: Midfield (8-1) 6, Leroy (2-8) 5, Pisgah (7-3) 3, Orange Beach (9-1) 2, Aliceville (7-3) 1, Isabella (7-3) 1, LaFayette (7-3) 1, Tanner (7-3) 1.

CLASS 1A

1. Brantley (16); 9-0; 228

2. Sweet Water (4); 9-0; 191

3. Maplesville; 9-1; 143

4. Decatur Heritage; 8-2; 129

5. Pickens Co.; 8-2; 117

6. Notasulga; 8-1; 95

7. Keith; 8-1; 87

8. Wadley; 9-1; 86

9. Hubbertville; 7-2; 33

10. Kinston; 7-3; 11

Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (6-3) 8, Meek (7-3) 3, Winterboro (6-4) 3, Millry (7-3) 2, Ragland (8-2) 2, Cedar Bluff (6-4) 1, R.A. Hubbard (6-4) 1.

AISA

1. Autauga Aca. (20); 10-0; 240

2. Escambia Aca.; 9-1; 177

3. Pike Liberal Arts; 9-1; 163

4. Chambers Aca.; 9-1; 140

5. Patrician; 7-2; 114

6. Lee-Scott; 7-2; 95

7. Jackson Aca.; 8-1; 83

8. Sparta; 8-1; 57

9. Lowndes Aca.; 8-3; 36

10. Glenwood; 5-4; 19

Others receiving votes: Macon-East (7-4) 8, Tuscaloosa Aca. (5-4) 7, Crenshaw Chr. (6-3) 1.

