Prep football rankings: Oxford sticks at No. 1

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (23); 9-0; 276
2. Hoover; 9-0; 204
3. Auburn; 8-0; 187
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-2; 154
5. Theodore; 7-1; 133
6. Daphne; 7-1; 104
7. Central-Phenix City; 6-3; 98
8. Austin; 7-1; 79
9. Fairhope; 5-2; 41
10. James Clemens; 7-2; 29
Others receiving votes: Prattville (5-3) 6
CLASS 6A
1. Oxford (23); 7-1; 276
2. Mountain Brook; 6-1; 201
3. Pinson Valley; 6-2; 187
4. Opelika; 6-2; 148
5. Saraland; 7-2; 117
6. Clay-Chalkville; 7-1; 113
7. Spanish Fort; 6-2; 100
8. McGill-Toolen; 6-1; 81
9. Pelham; 7-1; 52
10. Athens; 6-2; 18
Others receiving votes: Eufaula (7-2) 7, Fort Payne (6-2) 4, Briarwood (6-2) 3, Muscle Shoals (6-2) 2, Blount (5-4) 1, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (7-1) 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Pleasant Grove (15); 7-1; 247
2. St. Paul’s (5); 7-0; 214
3. Ramsay (3); 8-0; 199
4. Central-Clay Co.; 7-1; 156
5. Guntersville; 7-0; 135
6. Alexandria; 8-0; 123
7. Pike Road; 8-0; 89
8. Faith-Mobile; 7-1; 69
9. Demopolis; 8-0; 44
10. Fairview; 7-1; 19
Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (7-1) 7, Leeds (8-1) 4, Russellville (7-1) 2, UMS-Wright (5-3) 2, East Limestone (6-2) 1
CLASS 4A
1. American Chr. (22); 8-0; 273
2. Madison Aca. (1); 7-0; 200
3. Mobile Chr.; 7-0; 182
4. Gordo; 7-1; 161
5. Handley; 6-0; 118
6. Etowah; 5-2; 109
7. Jacksonville; 5-3; 84
8. Madison Co.; 7-2; 57
9. Bibb Co.; 7-2; 48
10. Good Hope; 8-1; 40
Others receiving votes: West Limestone (7-1) 17, Alabama Chr. (7-1) 13, Northside (7-1) 4, Oneonta (6-1) 4, Deshler (5-3) 1
CLASS 3A
1. Fyffe (23); 8-0; 276
2. Wellborn; 8-0; 203
3. Ohatchee; 7-1; 173
4. Flomaton; 7-1; 153
5. Piedmont; 7-1; 145
6. Montgomery Aca.; 8-0; 125
7. T.R. Miller; 6-2; 84
8. Thomasville; 7-1; 61
9. Catholic-Montgomery; 7-2; 58
10. East Lawrence; 7-1; 11
Others receiving votes: Winfield (8-1) 10, Slocomb (7-1) 6, Trinity (6-2) 3, Lauderdale Co. (8-1) 2, Opp (7-2) 1
CLASS 2A
1. Mars Hill Bible (21); 7-1; 270
2. Lanett (2); 7-2; 203
3. Leroy; 7-1; 189
4. G.W. Long; 7-0; 142
5. Randolph Co.; 7-1; 120
6. Spring Garden; 7-1; 106
7. Red Bay; 6-1; 98
8. Falkville; 8-0; 94
9. North Sand Mountain; 7-1; 46
10. Clarke Co.; 6-2; 22
Others receiving votes: B.B. Comer (7-1) 13, Abbeville (7-1) 5, Colbert Co. (7-1) 2, Westbrook Chr. (7-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (22); 8-0; 273
2. Linden (1); 7-0; 210
3. Maplesville; 7-1; 183
4. Sweet Water; 5-2; 157
5. Notasulga; 6-1; 134
6. Decatur Heritage; 7-2; 113
7. Valley Head; 7-1; 84
8. Pickens Co.; 6-2; 61
9. Berry; 7-1; 51
10. McKenzie; 7-1; 20
Others receiving votes: Florala (7-1) 15, Winterboro (7-1) 10.
AISA
1. Glenwood (23); 7-0; 276
2. Bessemer Aca.; 6-1; 206
3. Escambia Aca.; 6-1; 184
4. Jackson Aca.; 9-0; 152
5. Patrician; 7-1; 128
6. Chambers Aca.; 7-1; 117
7. Pike Liberal Arts; 6-1; 98
8. Edgewood; 6-2; 78
9. Crenshaw Chr.; 6-2; 26
10. Morgan Aca.; 6-2; 25
Others receiving votes: Abbeville Chr. (6-2) 9, Macon-East (6-3) 6, Sparta (5-2) 4, Monroe Aca. (5-3) 2.