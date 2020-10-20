You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football rankings: Oxford sticks at No. 1

High school football teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

1. Thompson (23); 9-0; 276

2. Hoover; 9-0; 204

3. Auburn; 8-0; 187

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-2; 154

5. Theodore; 7-1; 133

6. Daphne; 7-1; 104

7. Central-Phenix City; 6-3; 98

8. Austin; 7-1; 79

9. Fairhope; 5-2; 41

10. James Clemens; 7-2; 29

Others receiving votes: Prattville (5-3) 6

CLASS 6A

1. Oxford (23); 7-1; 276

2. Mountain Brook; 6-1; 201

3. Pinson Valley; 6-2; 187

4. Opelika; 6-2; 148

5. Saraland; 7-2; 117

6. Clay-Chalkville; 7-1; 113

7. Spanish Fort; 6-2; 100

8. McGill-Toolen; 6-1; 81

9. Pelham; 7-1; 52

10. Athens; 6-2; 18

Others receiving votes: Eufaula (7-2) 7, Fort Payne (6-2) 4, Briarwood (6-2) 3, Muscle Shoals (6-2) 2, Blount (5-4) 1, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (7-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Pleasant Grove (15); 7-1; 247

2. St. Paul’s (5); 7-0; 214

3. Ramsay (3); 8-0; 199

4. Central-Clay Co.; 7-1; 156

5. Guntersville; 7-0; 135

6. Alexandria; 8-0; 123

7. Pike Road; 8-0; 89

8. Faith-Mobile; 7-1; 69

9. Demopolis; 8-0; 44

10. Fairview; 7-1; 19

Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (7-1) 7, Leeds (8-1) 4, Russellville (7-1) 2, UMS-Wright (5-3) 2, East Limestone (6-2) 1

CLASS 4A

1. American Chr. (22); 8-0; 273

2. Madison Aca. (1); 7-0; 200

3. Mobile Chr.; 7-0; 182

4. Gordo; 7-1; 161

5. Handley; 6-0; 118

6. Etowah; 5-2; 109

7. Jacksonville; 5-3; 84

8. Madison Co.; 7-2; 57

9. Bibb Co.; 7-2; 48

10. Good Hope; 8-1; 40

Others receiving votes: West Limestone (7-1) 17, Alabama Chr. (7-1) 13, Northside (7-1) 4, Oneonta (6-1) 4, Deshler (5-3) 1

CLASS 3A

1. Fyffe (23); 8-0; 276

2. Wellborn; 8-0; 203

3. Ohatchee; 7-1; 173

4. Flomaton; 7-1; 153

5. Piedmont; 7-1; 145

6. Montgomery Aca.; 8-0; 125

7. T.R. Miller; 6-2; 84

8. Thomasville; 7-1; 61

9. Catholic-Montgomery; 7-2; 58

10. East Lawrence; 7-1; 11

Others receiving votes: Winfield (8-1) 10, Slocomb (7-1) 6, Trinity (6-2) 3, Lauderdale Co. (8-1) 2, Opp (7-2) 1

CLASS 2A

1. Mars Hill Bible (21); 7-1; 270

2. Lanett (2); 7-2; 203

3. Leroy; 7-1; 189

4. G.W. Long; 7-0; 142

5. Randolph Co.; 7-1; 120

6. Spring Garden; 7-1; 106

7. Red Bay; 6-1; 98

8. Falkville; 8-0; 94

9. North Sand Mountain; 7-1; 46

10. Clarke Co.; 6-2; 22

Others receiving votes: B.B. Comer (7-1) 13, Abbeville (7-1) 5, Colbert Co. (7-1) 2, Westbrook Chr. (7-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

1. Brantley (22); 8-0; 273

2. Linden (1); 7-0; 210

3. Maplesville; 7-1; 183

4. Sweet Water; 5-2; 157

5. Notasulga; 6-1; 134

6. Decatur Heritage; 7-2; 113

7. Valley Head; 7-1; 84

8. Pickens Co.; 6-2; 61

9. Berry; 7-1; 51

10. McKenzie; 7-1; 20

Others receiving votes: Florala (7-1) 15, Winterboro (7-1) 10.

AISA

1. Glenwood (23); 7-0; 276

2. Bessemer Aca.; 6-1; 206

3. Escambia Aca.; 6-1; 184

4. Jackson Aca.; 9-0; 152

5. Patrician; 7-1; 128

6. Chambers Aca.; 7-1; 117

7. Pike Liberal Arts; 6-1; 98

8. Edgewood; 6-2; 78

9. Crenshaw Chr.; 6-2; 26

10. Morgan Aca.; 6-2; 25

Others receiving votes: Abbeville Chr. (6-2) 9, Macon-East (6-3) 6, Sparta (5-2) 4, Monroe Aca. (5-3) 2.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...