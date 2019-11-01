WHITE PLAINS — A playoff tune-up for a weary Ranburne team against a White Plains squad hungry to send its seniors out with a victory turned into a back-and-forth shootout and a 48-34 Ranburne win.
Ranburne, without six starters, overcame 427 passing yards and five touchdowns from White Plains quarterback Jaden Chatman, including a play that might rival the famous “Prayer in Jordan-Hare,” to make things very interesting late.
Trailing Ranburne 41-26 with just over four minutes remaining, Chatman fired the ball downfield, where two Bulldog defenders juggled it — right into the waiting arms of Jaden Harris, who took it the rest of the way for a 58-yard score to pull the Wildcats within seven.
White Plains got the ball back with a chance to tie it up, but a Jonston Smith interception of Chatman and return for a score sealed the deal.
“He does a really good job of throwing the ball on time and on target, and they’ve got some dangerous weapons out there,” Ranburne coach Stephen Bailey said of Chatman. “We don’t week-to-week see that style of play in our league, and it makes it hard to prepare for. They’re a good team, and he makes them go.”
White Plains struck first Friday night, but Ranburne quickly built a two-score lead before a late-half Wildcat touchdown made it a 20-13 score at the break.
Ranburne kept reaching the precipice of pulling away, but White Plains would fight back. The Bulldogs led 41-20 early in the fourth quarter before the ultimately ill-fated rally.
What to know
—Chatman spread the ball around the field Friday, throwing two touchdowns to Carson Tyree and one apiece to Teddy Hall, Tyler Daniel and Harris. Tyree led the way with six catches with 104 yards and the two scores.
—Ranburne gave up a lot of yardage, but used timely turnovers to end plenty of White Plains' chances. Gunner Hollis also returned an interception for a touchdown on a tipped ball, while the Bulldogs recovered three White Plains fumbles. The Wildcats pounced on three Ranburne fumbles of their own, two recoveries by Carson Wright and one by Walker O’Steen.
—Hollis also got into the end zone on offense twice, a 14-yard rush and a 1-yard plunge. The other Hollis, Hunter, piled up 137 yards on six carries with two scores. Jaxon Langley ran it 10 times for 140 yards and a touchdown.
Who said
—White Plains head coach Chandler Tyree on finishing his first season: “I really wish we could have got a win to send these seniors out on a high note. They’ve been through some rough years. This thing’s going to get turned around, and it starts with the building blocks those guys laid.”
—Tyree on Chatman: “Jaden had probably 2,500 passing yards this year, and he had a really great night. He’s a junior, and he’ll be coming back.”
Next up
—Ranburne finishes out the season at 9-1, and will host Cold Springs in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs next week. White Plains finished 3-7 in Tyree’s first year as head coach.