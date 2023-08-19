 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Prep football: Ranburne’s Bailey sticks to the plan to build for the long haul

ranburne - football jamboree 013.jpg

Ranburne's Brody Morgan rushes against Westbrook Christian in a jamboree game at Ohatchee.

 Tucker Webb

OHATCHEE — It’s not unusual at the start of a new season for a high school football coach talk about building depth. Ranburne head coach Stephen Bailey has talked about the Bulldogs’ need for additional depth all summer.

Bailey continued that theme Monday when he talked about his goals for Class 2A Ranburne in Friday’s jamboree games at Ohatchee against 3A Westbrook Christian and 3A Ohatchee.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.