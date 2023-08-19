Prep football: Ranburne’s Bailey sticks to the plan to build for the long haul

OHATCHEE — It’s not unusual at the start of a new season for a high school football coach talk about building depth. Ranburne head coach Stephen Bailey has talked about the Bulldogs’ need for additional depth all summer.
Bailey continued that theme Monday when he talked about his goals for Class 2A Ranburne in Friday’s jamboree games at Ohatchee against 3A Westbrook Christian and 3A Ohatchee.
“I’m going to play everybody that we think can play Friday, regardless of outcome,” Bailey said. “We’ve got to get some film on those guys and be able to see how they react versus competition. That’s the number one goal. Past that, hopefully we can nail down ones and twos and try to spread out everybody else where we can get some depth.”
When Friday night rolled around, Bailey stayed with his plan to play everyone he thought could potentially help win a varsity game during the 2023 season. Not everyone would likely have done that because it potentially cost Ranburne two jamboree wins.
Westbrook Christian defeated the Bulldogs 10-7 in Ranburne’s first game of two eight-minute halves. Ranburne led 7-3 when Bailey pulled his most experienced players with 6:04 to play. Jamboree host Ohatchee got the best of Ranburne in the final game of the night 13-7. The Bulldogs led 7-0 when the starters and established reserves left.
Ranburne’s defense limited Westbrook Christian’s Warriors to a 37-yard field goal on the opening possession. The first time the Bulldogs had the ball, senior quarterback Kaide Garrett, a right-handed passer, rolled to his left and completed a pass to senior Truett Ward, alone in the left flat. Ward raced to a 54-yard touchdown. Freshman Brylee Cash booted the extra point and the Bulldogs led 7-3 with 3:28 to play in the first eight-minute half. Westbrook got its winning touchdown on a 50-yard run with 3:44 to play.
Against Ohatchee, Ranburne moved methodically 65 yards with the opening possession and ate five minutes off the clock before taking a 7-0 lead. A 9-yard run by senior Zach Buchanan on the first play and a 20-yard gain when Garrett connected with wide receiver Ty Bowling on the next play got the Bulldogs going. The final 36 yards all came on the ground. When the first eight minutes ended, Ranburne still led 7-0 and had just notched a first down on an 8-yard, second-effort run by Garrett.
A missed connection on a simple handoff and a high snap on a fourth-down play gave the Indians the openings they needed for a second-half rally and Ohatchee took advantage.
Ranburne hosts White Plains on Friday in its regular-season opener.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.