RANBURNE — Gunner Hollis scored three touchdowns to pace unbeaten Ranburne in a 24-8 homecoming win over Wadley on Friday.
Hollis caught a 14-yard scoring pass from Jaxson Langley, and he rushed for a pair of 4-yard scores. Cade Mitchell kicked two extra points, and Carson Bostic recorded a safety.
Christian Smith led Ranburne with 98 rushing yards on 18 carries. Langley completed 9 of 15 passes for 90 yards, and Tyler Conwell caught five passes for 55 yards.
Ranburne (5-0) has allowed only 15 points this season.