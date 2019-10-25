RANBURNE — Ranburne scored with 58 seconds left to beat Reeltown 27-26 on Friday night.
Ranburne led 21-7 at one point, but Reeltown rallied, cutting the lead to 21-20 midway through the fourth quarter and going ahead 26-21 with three minutes left.
With 58 seconds to go, Ben Jackson hit Jaxon Langley with an 11-yard touchdown pass to put Ranburne up 27-26. The two-point play failed.
Ranburne built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter when Sean Pollard scored on a 17-yard run and Gunner Hollis added an 18-yard scoring rush. Tye Bailey's interception set up Hollis' touchdown.
Later, Hollis added a 5-yard touchdown run for a 21-7 lead. Cade Mitchell kicked all three extra points.
Hollis finished with 81 yards on 20 rushing attempts. Caleb Hornsby caught five passes for 49 yards, and Langley added three catches for 49 yards.
Reeltown fell to 9-1, while Ranburne is 8-1 and will play next week at White Plains.