RANBURNE — Unbeaten Ranburne scored 10 touchdowns in pounding West End 68-26 on Friday night. The win sets up a Class 2A, Region 6 showdown next week against Ohatchee, which is also undefeated.
Ranburne (7-0, 5-0 Region 6) will host Ohatchee (6-0, 4-0) on Friday.
Against West End, Ranburne gave up two early touchdowns but rolled after that. Christian Smith, Sean Pollard and Gunner Hollis each scored two touchdowns.
Hollis rushed 49 yards for a score and returned an interception 26 yards for another. Smith rushed for touchdowns of 10 and 29 yards. Pollard had scoring runs of 39 and 31 yards.
Ben Jackson ran 51 yards for a touchdown, and threw a 39-yard scoring pass to Jaxon Langley. Caleb Benefield rushed 4 yards for a touchdown, and Mason Stewart ran 39 yards for the final TD of the night. Cade Mitchell kicked eight extra points for Ranburne.
Smith rushed 13 times for 137 yards. Langley caught two passes for 59 yards, and Ty Bailey intercepted two passes.