RAINBOW CITY — Jaxon Langley threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as unbeaten Ranburne won 33-13 at Westbrook Christian.
Ranburne led 14-7 at halftime and took control in the second half with 19 unanswered points. Westbrook Christian scored its final points on the last play of the game.
Gunner Hollis opened the scoring for Ranburne with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Langley. Christian Smith scored the 2-point conversion.
After a Westbrook Christian touchdown, Langley sprinted 73 yards to score and make it 14-7.
In the second half, Smith scored on a 1-yard run, which followed a 50-yard spring by Hollis to the 1-yard line.
Damon Calhoun added a 15-yard scoring run, and Cade Mitchell made the extra point to make it 27-7.
Tyler Craft caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Langley to make it 33-13.
Smith led Ranburne with 90 rushing yards on 16 attempts. Craft caught two passes for 32 yards.
Tylor Cornwell returned three punts for 42 yards and two kickoffs for an additional 45 yards.